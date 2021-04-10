How to Stream El Clásico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live For Free Without Cable on April 10

One of the most intense rivalries in all of sports kicks off once more, when Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in “El Clásico.” While the rivalry might not have as much juice from a player’s perspective following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, you’ll still be able to see Lio Messi and Barcelona take on the likes of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, and Benzema for Real Madrid.

How to Watch El Clásico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

When: Saturday, April 10 at 3 p.m. EST

TV: beIN Sports

As if this match couldn’t get more intense, both clubs find themselves trailing La Liga leaders Athletico Madrid — but barely. Athletico’s 66 points is three above Real and just one above surging Barca, winners of their last five matches and unbeatedn in their last 19 La Liga tilts. Messi is in his usual elite form with 23 goals on the season - by far Barcelona’s scoring leader. Likewise, Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid by a large margin, though he has “only” 18 goals this season. Despite being the road club, Barcelona are slight favorites in the match according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Barca enters the contest at +125 odds versus Real’s +175.