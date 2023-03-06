How to Stream Entire ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free Ahead of Sunday’s Season Finale

The post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us” has been a huge success for HBO. From its monster ratings to its critical acclaim, the video-game adaptation has fans new and old talking about the premiere cable channel’s latest must-see show. The series is set to conclude its first season on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max. After surviving a harrowing kidnapping in the penultimate episode, Joel and Ellie’s journey continues to the Fireflies’ camp in hopes of finding the people able to create a cure for the Cordyceps infection.

With less than a week until what will undoubtedly be a highly anticipated finale, if you haven’t gotten into the first breakout hit of 2023, there’s still time, but you’ll need to hurry. Fortunately, there are a number of ways for you to catch up in time for Sunday’s final episode, and to do it at a discount, or even free.

Can You Binge ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial, but there are options to get one week for free through other streamers including [Prime Video Channels][prime-video] and Hulu.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a seven-day free trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add HBO Max Free Trial.

Can You Binge ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free via Live Streaming TV Services?

If you are looking to expand your entertainment options in the lead-up to the finale of “The Last of Us,” but are also hoping to find a few more shows to binge, a live TV streaming service might be your best option. The benefit of this type of option is that not only will you be able to catch up with Joel and Ellie, but you will also get all of the other content that is available from the linear cable channels and their on-demand libraries.

So, if you also wanted to catch up on Season 5 of “Yellowstone” or immerse yourself in a different zombie apocalypse via “The Walking Dead,” you could do that.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through YouTube TV

When you sign up for YouTube TV’s two-week free trial, you can also add a seven-day free trial for HBO Max. While the trials don’t line up, this would be a great way to prepare for “The Last of Us” finale this week, and then binge through whatever else is on your watch list during the following link.

Click here to activate.

Log-in to your Google account.

Click “Start Free Trial”

Choose the Base Plan

Add HBO Max Free Trial

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through DIRECTV STREAM

Similar to how you can get HBO Max free via YouTube TV, you can also sign up for free access to the streaming service when you take advantage of DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial. Upon sign up, you can opt into three months free for HBO Max, Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, and MGM+.

Of course, if you don’t transition into a paid DIRECTV STREAM subscription at the end of the five-day trial, you will lose access to those add-ons, but if you decide to continue your subscription, you will have them until early June. These services range from $6 to $14.99 per month after the 90 days are up, so you want to make sure to cancel if you decide not to keep them, but getting all of that extra content is

Click here to activate.

Choose the Starter Package and Click “Start Free Trial.”

Click “Select all” under special offers.

Click “Start Free Trial.”