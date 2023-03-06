How to Stream Entire ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free Ahead of Sunday’s Season Finale
The post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us” has been a huge success for HBO. From its monster ratings to its critical acclaim, the video-game adaptation has fans new and old talking about the premiere cable channel’s latest must-see show. The series is set to conclude its first season on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max. After surviving a harrowing kidnapping in the penultimate episode, Joel and Ellie’s journey continues to the Fireflies’ camp in hopes of finding the people able to create a cure for the Cordyceps infection.
With less than a week until what will undoubtedly be a highly anticipated finale, if you haven’t gotten into the first breakout hit of 2023, there’s still time, but you’ll need to hurry. Fortunately, there are a number of ways for you to catch up in time for Sunday’s final episode, and to do it at a discount, or even free.
Can You Binge ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free?
HBO Max does not offer a free trial, but there are options to get one week for free through other streamers including [Prime Video Channels][prime-video] and Hulu.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a seven-day free trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Get Started.”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a seven-day free trial to HBO Max.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log into the HBO Max App on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Can You Binge ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 for Free via Live Streaming TV Services?
If you are looking to expand your entertainment options in the lead-up to the finale of “The Last of Us,” but are also hoping to find a few more shows to binge, a live TV streaming service might be your best option. The benefit of this type of option is that not only will you be able to catch up with Joel and Ellie, but you will also get all of the other content that is available from the linear cable channels and their on-demand libraries.
So, if you also wanted to catch up on Season 5 of “Yellowstone” or immerse yourself in a different zombie apocalypse via “The Walking Dead,” you could do that.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through YouTube TV
When you sign up for YouTube TV’s two-week free trial, you can also add a seven-day free trial for HBO Max. While the trials don’t line up, this would be a great way to prepare for “The Last of Us” finale this week, and then binge through whatever else is on your watch list during the following link.
- Click here to activate.
- Log-in to your Google account.
- Click “Start Free Trial”
- Choose the Base Plan
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through DIRECTV STREAM
Similar to how you can get HBO Max free via YouTube TV, you can also sign up for free access to the streaming service when you take advantage of DIRECTV STREAM’s five-day free trial. Upon sign up, you can opt into three months free for HBO Max, Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, and MGM+.
Of course, if you don’t transition into a paid DIRECTV STREAM subscription at the end of the five-day trial, you will lose access to those add-ons, but if you decide to continue your subscription, you will have them until early June. These services range from $6 to $14.99 per month after the 90 days are up, so you want to make sure to cancel if you decide not to keep them, but getting all of that extra content is
- Click here to activate.
- Choose the Starter Package and Click “Start Free Trial.”
- Click “Select all” under special offers.
- Click “Start Free Trial.”
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees.
All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark.
DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $99.99 / month, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($109.99) for 130 channels and Premier ($154.99) for 140 channels. In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee.
The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams.