How to Stream Every Kevin Hart Movie (2022)
Kevin Hart is one of the most prolific comedians working today. As hard-working on the stage as he is off it, he has an incredible filmography that includes stand-up comedy specials, romantic comedies, and everything in-between. He’s been entertaining audiences with films since 2002, and we have a list of all of them and where to stream them.
Where to Stream Kevin Hart Movies
The One and Only Dick GregoryJune 19, 2021
This revealing portrait of comedian, activist, pop-culture icon and thought leader Dick Gregory documents his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, from celebrity to civil rights hero and beyond, while hearing from the incredible entertainers who have been inspired by his blueprint.
FatherhoodJune 18, 2021
A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own. Inspired by a true story.
Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks GivenNovember 17, 2020
Kevin Hart serves up laughs and brick oven pizza from the comfort of his home, and dishes on male group chats, sex after 40 and life with COVID-19.
Kevin Hart: IrresponsibleApril 2, 2019
Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart talks about his family, travel and a year full of reckless behavior in front of a live sold-out crowd in London.
Jumanji: The Next LevelDecember 4, 2019
As the gang return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawAugust 1, 2019
Ever since US Diplomatic Security Service Agent Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw first faced off, they just have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton’s ruthless actions threaten the future of humanity, they join forces to defeat him.
The Secret Life of Pets 2May 24, 2019
Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.
Night SchoolSeptember 27, 2018
Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright.
Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleDecember 9, 2017
The tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world - pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game.
The UpsideJanuary 10, 2019
Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic MovieJune 1, 2017
Two mischievous kids hypnotize their mean elementary school principal and turn him into their comic book creation, the kind-hearted and elastic-banded Captain Underpants.
Kevin Hart: What Now?October 14, 2016
Comedian Kevin Hart performs in front of a crowd of 50,000 people at Philadelphia’s outdoor venue, Lincoln Financial Field.
The Secret Life of PetsJune 18, 2016
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.
Ride Along 2January 14, 2016
As his wedding day approaches, Ben heads to Miami with his soon-to-be brother-in-law James to bring down a drug dealer who’s supplying the dealers of Atlanta with product.
Central IntelligenceJune 15, 2016
After he reunites with an old pal through Facebook, a mild-mannered accountant is lured into the world of international espionage.
The Wedding RingerJanuary 16, 2015
Doug Harris is a loveable but socially awkward groom-to-be with a problem: he has no best man. With less than two weeks to go until he marries the girl of his dreams, Doug is referred to Jimmy Callahan, owner and CEO of Best Man, Inc., a company that provides flattering best men for socially challenged guys in need. What ensues is a hilarious wedding charade as they try to pull off the big con, and an unexpected budding bromance between Doug and his fake
best man Jimmy.
Get HardMarch 26, 2015
When obscenely rich hedge-fund manager James is convicted of fraud and sentenced to a stretch in San Quentin, the judge gives him one month to get his affairs in order. Knowing that he won’t survive more than a few minutes in prison on his own, James desperately turns to Darnell— a black businessman who’s never even had a parking ticket — for help. As Darnell puts James through the wringer, both learn that they were wrong about many things, including each other.
Top FiveDecember 12, 2014
A comedian tries to make it as a serious actor when his reality-TV star fiancé talks him into broadcasting their wedding on her TV show.
School DanceJuly 2, 2014
High schooler Jason has found his dream girl—the gorgeous Anastacia. There’s just one problem: she doesn’t know he exists. If he can win a spot on the school’s hottest dance crew, Jason might have a shot. But before he does, he’ll have to overcome his battle-ax of a mother, survive Anastacia’s gangsta brother, and pass the crew’s initiation—in this fresh, sexy, and outrageously funny comedy.
Ride AlongJanuary 7, 2014
For the past two years, high-school security guard Ben has been trying to show decorated APD detective James that he’s more than just a video-game junkie who’s unworthy of James’ sister, Angela. When Ben finally gets accepted into the academy, he thinks he’s earned the seasoned policeman’s respect and asks for his blessing to marry Angela. Knowing that a ride along will demonstrate if Ben has what it takes to take care of his sister, James invites him on a shift designed to scare the hell out of the trainee. But when the wild night leads them to the most notorious criminal in the city, James will find that his new partner’s rapid-fire mouth is just as dangerous as the bullets speeding at it.
About Last NightFebruary 14, 2014
A modern reimagining of the classic romantic comedy, this contemporary version closely follows new love for two couples as they journey from the bar to the bedroom and are eventually put to the test in the real world.
Think Like a Man TooJune 20, 2014
All the couples are back for a wedding in Las Vegas, but plans for a romantic weekend go awry when their various misadventures get them into some compromising situations that threaten to derail the big event.
Grudge MatchDecember 25, 2013
A pair of aging boxing rivals are coaxed out of retirement to fight one final bout — 30 years after their last match.
Kevin Hart: Let Me ExplainJuly 3, 2013
Captures the laughter, energy and mayhem from Hart’s 2012 “Let Me Explain” concert tour, which spanned 10 countries and 80 cities, and generated over $32 million in ticket sales.
This Is the EndJune 12, 2013
While attending a party at James Franco’s house, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel and many other celebrities are faced with the apocalypse.
Exit StrategyFebruary 10, 2012
Evicted from his apartment, James has to move in with his girlfriend of 3 months. He quickly discovers that she’s everything he never wanted in a woman. His only option is to get her to break up with him — but still let him sleep on the couch.
Think Like a ManApril 16, 2012
The balance of power in four couples’ relationships is upset when the women start using the advice in Steve Harvey’s book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, to get more of what they want from their men. When the men realize that the women have gotten a hold of their relationship “playbook,” they decide that the best defense is a good offense and come up with a plan to use this information to their advantage.
The Five-Year EngagementApril 27, 2012
Exactly one year after Tom meets Violet, he surprises her with a wedding ring. By all accounts, Tom and Violet are destined for their happily ever after. However, this engaged couple just keep getting tripped up on the long walk down the aisle.
Let GoOctober 25, 2011
Walter Dishman, a married and melancholy parole officer, deals with three eccentric ex-convicts who have been placed under his supervision.
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My PainSeptember 9, 2011
Experience the show that quickly became a national phenomenon. Get an up-close and personal look at Kevin Hart back in Philly where he began his journey to become one of the funniest comedians of all time. You will laugh ‘til it hurts!
35 and TickingMay 20, 2011
Centers around the lives of Victoria, Zenobia, Clevon, and Phil — all friends approaching the age of 35 and struggling to build the families they’ve always dreamed of. While Zenobia (Nicole Ari Parker) is still looking for a man, Victoria (Tamala Jones) is married to a man who doesn’t want children. Clevon (Kevin Hart), meanwhile, is too geeky to get a woman, and Phil (Keith Robinson) is already married with children, but his wife is not very interested in being a mother. All four of them try to rectify their romantic lives and futures while their biological clocks tick away.
Kevin Hart: Seriously FunnyJuly 20, 2010
Fresh off the heels of appearing in movies like Superhero Movie and The 40 Year-Old Virgin, fast-talking comedian Kevin Hart stars in his second live stand-up performance in Cleveland, Ohio, where he makes fun of everything and everybody - especially himself.
Little FockersDecember 21, 2010
It has taken 10 years, two little Fockers with wife Pam and countless hurdles for Greg to finally get in with his tightly wound father-in-law, Jack. After the cash-strapped dad takes a job moonlighting for a drug company, Jack’s suspicions about his favorite male nurse come roaring back. When Greg and Pam’s entire clan descends for the twins’ birthday party, Greg must prove to the skeptical Jack that he’s fully capable as the man of the house.
Death at a FuneralApril 15, 2010
Aaron’s father’s funeral is today at the family home, and everything goes wrong: the funeral home delivers the wrong body, his cousin accidentally drugs her fiancé, and Aaron’s successful younger brother, Ryan, flies in from New York, broke but arrogant. To top it all off, a mysterious stranger wants a word with Aaron.
Something Like A BusinessJune 15, 2010
An aspiring pimp struggles to make a mint after inheriting his late uncles escort service and discovering that competition on the streets is fierce.
Kevin Hart: I'm a Grown Little ManFebruary 3, 2009
Fresh off the heels of appearing in movies like Superhero Movie and The 40 Year-Old Virgin, fast-talking comedian Kevin Hart stars in this live stand-up performance where he makes fun of everything and everybody - especially himself.
Not Easily BrokenJanuary 9, 2009
A car accident and shifting affections test the bond between a married couple.
Drillbit TaylorFebruary 4, 2008
Three kids hire a low-budget bodyguard to protect them from the playground bully, not realising he is just a homeless beggar and petty thief looking for some easy cash.
Meet DaveJuly 8, 2008
A crew of miniature aliens operate a spaceship that has a human form. While trying to save their planet, the aliens encounter a new problem, as their ship becomes smitten with an Earth woman.
Extreme MovieDecember 5, 2008
A sketch comedy movie about the joys and embarrassments of teen sex. But mostly the embarrassments.
Superhero MovieMarch 27, 2008
The team behind Scary Movie takes on the comic book genre in this tale of Rick Riker, a nerdy teen imbued with superpowers by a radioactive dragonfly. And because every hero needs a nemesis, enter Lou Landers, aka the villainously goofy Hourglass.
Fool's GoldFebruary 7, 2008
Treasure hunter Ben ‘Finn’ Finnegan has sunk both his trusty boat and his marriage to Tess in his obsessive quest to find the legendary ‘Queen’s Dowry’ treasure. When he finds a vital clue that may finally pinpoint the treasure’s whereabouts, he drags Tess and her boss along on the hunt. But Finn is not the only one interested in the gold—his former mentor-turned-enemy will stop at nothing to beat him to it.
Epic MovieJanuary 25, 2007
When Edward, Peter, Lucy and Susan each follow their own path, they end up finding themselves at Willy’s Chocolate factory. Walking through a wardrobe, they discover the world of Gnarnia, which is ruled by the White Bitch. Meeting up with characters such as Harry Potter and Captain Jack Swallows, the newly reunited family must team up with Aslo, a wise-but-horny lion to stop the white bitch’s army.
Scary Movie 4April 12, 2006
Cindy finds out the house she lives in is haunted by a little boy and goes on a quest to find out who killed him and why. Also, Alien “Tr-iPods” are invading the world and she has to uncover the secret in order to stop them.
In The MixNovember 23, 2005
A successful DJ named Darrel (Usher), managed to rescue a powerful mobster one night. In order to repay Darrell, the mobster, Frank Pacelli, gives him the task of protecting his daughter, Dolly (Chriqui)
The 40 Year Old VirginAugust 11, 2005
Andy Stitzer has a pleasant life with a nice apartment and a job stamping invoices at an electronics store. But at age 40, there’s one thing Andy hasn’t done, and it’s really bothering his sex-obsessed male co-workers: Andy is still a virgin. Determined to help Andy get laid, the guys make it their mission to de-virginize him. But it all seems hopeless until Andy meets small business owner Trish, a single mom.
Soul PlaneMay 28, 2004
Following a ridiculously awful flight that leads to his pet’s death, Nashawn Wade files a lawsuit against the airline, and wins a multimillion-dollar settlement. Determined to create a better flying experience, Nashawn starts his own airline, one that caters to an African-American clientele. Going into business with a tricked-out plane piloted by the smooth Capt. Mack, the airline hits a snag when it has to deal with the family of Elvis Hunkee.
Along Came PollyJanuary 16, 2004
Reuben Feffer is a guy who’s spent his entire life playing it safe. Polly Prince is irresistible as a free-spirit who lives for the thrill of the moment. When these two comically mismatched souls collide, Reuben’s world is turned upside down, as he makes an uproarious attempt to change his life from middle-of-the-road to totally-out-there.
Death of a DynastyMay 7, 2003
A story which centers around Dave Katz, a journalist at a hip-hop magazine who is sent on assignment to uncover the often comedic underworld of Roc-a-Fella Records run by Damon Dash and Jay-Z.
Scary Movie 3October 24, 2003
In the third installment of the Scary Movie franchise, news anchorwoman Cindy Campbell has to investigate mysterious crop circles and killing video tapes, and help the President stop an alien invasion in the process.
Paper SoldiersJune 1, 2002
Paper Soldiers follows an overeager burglar named Shawn (Kevin Hart) through the ups and downs of his short, stressful career.