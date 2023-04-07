How to Stream Every Quentin Tarantino Film Online
Quentin Tarantino has said his next film will be his last. Concerned about diminishing his legacy, the popular director plans to go out with a bang. His final movie is said to be called “The Movie Critic.” If you’d like to look back at his rapid-fire dialogue, unexpected gore, and iconic characters, The Streamable is tracking where you can see all his films.
Tarantino’s filmography is notoriously difficult to stream because he rarely works for major studios. You’ll often see his movies bounce from platform to platform. Be sure to bookmark this page and we’ll update each film, no matter where it goes.
-
Reservoir DogsSeptember 2, 1992
Tarantino’s breakout directing debut features many of his calling cards audiences would come to love. A group of highly opinionated criminals, a heist gone wrong, a classic soundtrack, and unexpected bloodshed. The film was once ranked #97 in Empire Magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Films of All Time.
Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen
Key scene: A terrifying interrogation set to “Stuck in the Middle With You.”
-
Pulp FictionSeptember 10, 1994
If audiences missed “Reservoir Dogs,” it was impossible to ignore Tarantino after the explosion of “Pulp Fiction.” With its all-star cast, shifting timelines, high stakes, profane dialogue, and toe-tapping soundtrack, the movie was a sensation at the box office and on the award circuit. The movie won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. It became so successful, it kicked off a string of knock-offs in the ’90s.
On its face, the film is the story of two hitmen sent to retrieve a precious suitcase with an unseen treasure inside. But that’s really just an excuse for great characters to relay quirky dialogue and get themselves in trouble. By resurrecting John Travolta’s career, Tarantino became the go-to director for old superstars who’d fallen out of favor.
Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken, Bruce Willis
Key scene: A washed-up boxer finds himself trapped in a basement with the mob boss who wants him dead, and the two men face a mutual captor with a terrifying agenda.
-
Jackie BrownDecember 25, 1997
Once again, Tarantino spins a tale of greed and crime. Jackie Brown is a flight attendant who gets caught in the middle of smuggling cash into the country for her gunrunner boss. When the cops try to use Jackie to get to her boss, she hatches a plan — with help from a bail bondsman — to keep the money for herself.
Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, Robert De Niro
Key scene: A tense money exchange in a department store dressing room.
-
Kill Bill: Vol. 1October 10, 2003
After a pregnant woman is brutally attacked on her wedding day, she vows to hunt down the team of assassins responsible. Uma Thurman leads the way as the unstoppable fighter hellbent on revenge.
Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Sonny Chiba
Key scene: The Bride wields her blade against an army of martial arts assassins.
-
Kill Bill: Vol. 2April 16, 2004
Continuing her crusade against the assassins who ruined her wedding day, The Bride continues working through the gang, one by one. Ultimately, she finds Bill, and is shocked at what he tells her.
Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu
Key scene: After so many fight scenes, The Bride and Bill do battle with words, and the conversation ends with the Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique.
-
Death ProofMay 22, 2007
Austin’s hottest DJ, Jungle Julia, sets out into the night to unwind with her two friends Shanna and Arlene. Covertly tracking their moves is Stuntman Mike, a scarred rebel leering from behind the wheel of his muscle car, revving just feet away. This film was originally released as half of “Grindhouse,” a double-bill with Robert Rodriguez’s “Planet Terror.”
Cast: Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Ferlito, Jordan Ladd, Rose McGowan, Sydney Poitier, Tracie Thoms, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Zoë Bell
Key scene: Stuntman Mike meets his match with a character who shows an uncanny knack for hanging onto the hood of a car.
-
Inglourious BasterdsAugust 19, 2009
In an alternate timeline, two different teams plot to assassinate Adolph Hitler during World War II. Things go very wrong along the way. Christoph Waltz rocketed to stardom for his role as the terrifying Hans Landa, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, Mélanie Laurent
Key scene: The evil Colonel Landa interrogates a French farmer while a Jewish family cowers beneath the floorboards.
-
Django UnchainedDecember 25, 2012
A bounty-hunting dentist frees a slave to help find the men he’s hunting. The slave - Django - then begins his own quest for revenge, trying to find his long-lost wife.
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson
Key scene: Django and Dr. Schultz finally find Django’s wife and engage in a tense negotiation to buy her freedom from the hideous Calvin Candie.
-
The Hateful EightDecember 25, 2015
Bounty hunters seek shelter from a raging blizzard and get caught up in a plot of betrayal and deception. This film feels more like a play, as most of the action occurs within a snowbound cabin.
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, James Parks, and Channing Tatum
-
Once Upon a Time… in HollywoodJuly 24, 2019
Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specializing in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino
Key scene: Booth takes a hitchhiker to a ranch, but he grows suspicious when the ranch’s owner is nowhere to be found.