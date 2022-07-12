How to Stream Every Show Nominated For 2022 Emmys; HBO and Netflix Lead the Way

The nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday and HBO’s “Succession” led the way with 25 nominations, as the awards were once again nominated by streaming shows.

HBO and HBO Max combined for the most nominations with 140, while Netflix was second with 105. Hulu and Apple TV+ each had more than 50.

As for individual series, the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus” received 20 nominations apiece, while HBO’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” notched 17 each.

Netflix’s South Korean series “Squid Game” had 14 and was the first non-English language series ever to earn a nomination for Best Drama Series.

The Best Drama Series nominees included Netflix’s “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “Succession” and “Euphoria” (both of which stream on HBO Max), Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (which is also available on the SHOWTIME streaming platform), and AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (which streams its newest seasons on AMC+).

On the Best Comedy Series side, the nominees were HBO’s “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Hacks,” Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows” (via FX, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” the only network series nominated in either major category; the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” was not nominated in the drama category.

This year’s Emmy ceremony will air on Sept. 12 on NBC.

Where to Stream Emmy Awards-Nominated Shows

Best Comedy Series

Hacks May 13, 2021 Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel March 16, 2017 It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Best Drama Series

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl. Loading…

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor. Loading…

Ozark July 21, 2017 A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. Loading…

Severance February 17, 2022 Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Best Limited Series

Inventing Anna February 11, 2022 A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. Loading…

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover | “Atlanta”

Bill Hader | “Barry”

Nicolas Hoult | “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis | “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin and Martin Short | “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart | “Hacks”

Rachel Brosnahan | “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Elle Fanning | “The Great”

Quinta Brunson | “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco | “The Flight Attendant”

Issa Rae | “Insecure”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae | “Squid Game”

Jason Bateman | “Ozark”

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong | “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk | “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott | “Severance”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer | “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney | “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey | “Yellowjackets”

Reese Witherspoon | “The Morning Show”

The Morning Show November 1, 2019 A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Zendaya | “Euphoria”