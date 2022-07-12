How to Stream Every Show Nominated For 2022 Emmys; HBO and Netflix Lead the Way
The nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday and HBO’s “Succession” led the way with 25 nominations, as the awards were once again nominated by streaming shows.
HBO and HBO Max combined for the most nominations with 140, while Netflix was second with 105. Hulu and Apple TV+ each had more than 50.
As for individual series, the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus” received 20 nominations apiece, while HBO’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” notched 17 each.
Netflix’s South Korean series “Squid Game” had 14 and was the first non-English language series ever to earn a nomination for Best Drama Series.
The Best Drama Series nominees included Netflix’s “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “Succession” and “Euphoria” (both of which stream on HBO Max), Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (which is also available on the SHOWTIME streaming platform), and AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (which streams its newest seasons on AMC+).
On the Best Comedy Series side, the nominees were HBO’s “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Hacks,” Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and “What We Do in the Shadows” (via FX, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” and ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” the only network series nominated in either major category; the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” was not nominated in the drama category.
This year’s Emmy ceremony will air on Sept. 12 on NBC.
Where to Stream Emmy Awards-Nominated Shows
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Barry
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The off-kilter, unscripted comic vision of Larry David, who plays himself in a parallel universe in which he can’t seem to do anything right, and, by his standards, neither can anyone else.
Hacks
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.
Only Murders in the Building
Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
What We Do in the Shadows
A documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of a group of vampires in Staten Island who have “lived” together for hundreds and hundreds of years.
Best Drama Series
Stranger Things
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.
Squid Game
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
Ozark
A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.
Euphoria
A group of high school students navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.
Better Call Saul
Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.
Severance
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
Succession
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
Yellowjackets
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
Best Limited Series
Dopesick
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
The Dropout
The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.
Inventing Anna
A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well.
The White Lotus
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
Pam & Tommy
This comedic series takes on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover | “Atlanta”
Atlanta
In this wildly imaginative show from creator Donald Glover, a one-hit wonder hip-hop artist and his cousin navigate the world of small-time fame in the music industry. “Atlanta” is impossible to categorize - alternately funny, touching, strange, surreal, and perceptive. Each episode switches tone, serving almost as a standalone film featuring recurring characters. There are no rules on “Atlanta” - Justin Bieber is Black, invisible cars exist - the world is whatever Glover needs it to be for that particular episode. This gem is one of the most inventive shows on TV.
Bill Hader | “Barry”
Nicolas Hoult | “The Great”
Jason Sudeikis | “Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin and Martin Short | “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart | “Hacks”
Rachel Brosnahan | “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Elle Fanning | “The Great”
Quinta Brunson | “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco | “The Flight Attendant”
Issa Rae | “Insecure”
Insecure
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae | “Squid Game”
Jason Bateman | “Ozark”
Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong | “Succession”
Bob Odenkirk | “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott | “Severance”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer | “Killing Eve”
Killing Eve
A security consultant hunts for a ruthless assassin. Equally obsessed with each other, they go head to head in an epic game of cat-and-mouse.
Laura Linney | “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey | “Yellowjackets”
Reese Witherspoon | “The Morning Show”
The Morning Show
A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.
Zendaya | “Euphoria”
