How to Stream Every Show Nominated for 2022 TCA Awards; Netflix, HBO, Apple TV+ Lead Noms
Streaming services dominated the Television Critics Association Awards as the institution announced its 2022 nominees on Thursday. Netflix and Apple TV+ lead the way, while ABC’s latest hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” landed nominations in five categories. Winners of the 38th annual TCA Awards will be announced on Aug. 6.
Netflix garnered 13 nominations, with HBO’s 12 nods placing it in a close second. Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu received 10, nine, and eight nods respectively. Competition between individual shows grew heated as “Abbott Elementary” is placed against dramas including AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Squid Game” and HBO’s “Succession.” Notably missing from the nominees are Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars content.
For the first time in three years, the award ceremony lets streaming and broadcast TV go head-to-head with the most diverse roster of nominees the association has ever hosted. As streaming becomes more popular, services are spending more on original content in a bid to attract additional subscribers.
With companies such as Netflix and Disney+ moving into ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription tiers, the huge boost in advertising revenue may see even more investment in original and popular properties with TV-style programming.
Where to Stream TCA Awards-Nominated Shows
Individual Achievement in Drama
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
This Is UsSeptember 20, 2016
Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.
Better Call SaulFebruary 8, 2015
Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.
MaidOctober 1, 2021
After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.
SeveranceFebruary 17, 2022
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
The DropoutMarch 3, 2022
The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Better ThingsSeptember 8, 2016
Sam Fox is a single, working actor with no filter trying to raise her three daughters – Max, Frankie and Duke – in Los Angeles. She is mom, dad, referee and the cops.
-
Abbott ElementaryDecember 7, 2021
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
-
Somebody SomewhereJanuary 16, 2022
Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.
-
BarryMarch 25, 2018
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
-
Only Murders in the BuildingAugust 31, 2021
Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
The Beatles: Get BackNovember 25, 2021
The three-part documentary series, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage, captures the warmth, camaraderie, and creative genius that defined the legacy of music’s most iconic foursome. The series also includes – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ final performance at London’s Savile Row.
-
Benjamin FranklinApril 4, 2022
Explore the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century’s most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States.
-
FrontlineJanuary 17, 1983
Since it began in 1983, Frontline has been airing public-affairs documentaries that explore a wide scope of the complex human experience. Frontline’s goal is to extend the impact of the documentary beyond its initial broadcast by serving as a catalyst for change.
-
George Carlin's American DreamMay 20, 2022
This two-part documentary chronicles the life and work of the legendary comedian, tracking George Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brenda’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents enduring love and partnership.
How To with John WilsonOctober 23, 2020
In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, each episode takes wildly unexpected turns but is grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.
-
Prehistoric PlanetMay 23, 2022
Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas, and skies.
-
60 MinutesSeptember 24, 1968
America’s popular television News magazine in which an ever changing team of CBS News correspondents contribute segments ranging from hard news coverage to politics to lifestyle and pop culture.
-
The Tinder SwindlerFebruary 2, 2022
Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, an Israeli conman wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.
-
We Need to Talk About CosbyJanuary 30, 2022
During his nearly 50 years in show business, Bill Cosby became one of the most recognizable Black celebrities in America. With a career that included an astronomical rise on television in the mid-1960s; work in children’s programming and education; legendary stand-up performances and albums; and an epoch-defining hit sitcom, The Cosby Show, Cosby was a model of Black excellence for millions of Americans. But now, thanks to the brave and painful testimonies of dozens of women, we know there was a sinister reality to the man once extolled as “America’s Dad.”
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
The Amazing RaceSeptember 5, 2001
This reality competition sees teams embark on a trek around the world to amazing destinations where they must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical. Only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the race and the $1 million prize.
-
CheerJanuary 8, 2020
The stakes on the mat are high, but for these cheerleaders, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the athletes themselves.
-
Finding Magic MikeFebruary 26, 2022
Ten regular guys who have “lost their magic” are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls — and more — as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.
-
LegendaryMay 27, 2020
Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status.
-
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNovember 11, 2020
Fueled by multi-million-dollar businesses and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah.
-
The Real World HomecomingMarch 4, 2021
After spending decades apart, the roommates featured in The Real World reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.
Take Out with Lisa LingJanuary 27, 2022
Lisa Ling travels from the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon, exploring the foods we love while shining a long overdue spotlight on the contributions Asian Americans have been making to the United States since before the United States was even the United States.
-
Top ChefFebruary 22, 2010
French version of the reality competition show in which chefs compete against each other in culinary challenges and are judged by a panel of professional chefs and other notables from the food and wine industry with one or more contestants eliminated in each episode.
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
-
Ada Twist, ScientistSeptember 28, 2021
Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!
-
The Baby-Sitters ClubJuly 3, 2020
In this contemporary take on the beloved book series, five best friends launch a baby-sitting business that’s big on fun and adventure.
-
El DeafoJanuary 7, 2022
Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace her differences.
-
Mira, Royal DetectiveMarch 20, 2020
A brave and resourceful girl becomes a royal detective in India after solving a mystery that saved the kingdom’s young prince.
-
Octonauts: Above & BeyondSeptember 7, 2021
The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.
-
Ridley JonesJuly 13, 2021
Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!
-
Sesame StreetNovember 10, 1969
On a special inner city street, the inhabitants—human and muppet—teach preschoolers basic educational and social concepts using comedy, cartoons, games, and songs.
Outstanding New Program
-
GhostsOctober 7, 2021
Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents — whom only Samantha can see and hear.
-
-
PachinkoMarch 25, 2022
Follow the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family beginning with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
-
Reservation DogsAugust 9, 2021
This comedy follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
-
-
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
-
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
-
-
The Girl From PlainvilleMarch 29, 2022
The controversial case of Michelle Carter, who was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls.
-
-
Midnight MassSeptember 24, 2021
An unsettling omen washes ashore in the wake of the storm. Later, when the locals gather for a potluck, tragedy strikes – and a miracle occurs.
-
The StaircaseMay 5, 2022
An exploration of the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.
-
Station ElevenDecember 16, 2021
A post apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.
-
Under the Banner of HeavenApril 28, 2022
A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
-
The Good FightFebruary 19, 2017
Picking up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of “The Good Wife”, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of her law firm, now called “Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert, Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum & Associates”, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.
-
PachinkoMarch 25, 2022
Follow the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family beginning with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
-
-
-
-
-
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
-
AtlantaSeptember 6, 2016
In this wildly imaginative show from creator Donald Glover, a one-hit wonder hip-hop artist and his cousin navigate the world of small-time fame in the music industry. “Atlanta” is impossible to categorize - alternately funny, touching, strange, surreal, and perceptive. Each episode switches tone, serving almost as a standalone film featuring recurring characters. There are no rules on “Atlanta” - Justin Bieber is Black, invisible cars exist - the world is whatever Glover needs it to be for that particular episode. This gem is one of the most inventive shows on TV.
-
BarryMarch 25, 2018
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
-
GhostsOctober 7, 2021
Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents — whom only Samantha can see and hear.
-
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
-
-
-
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
The Amber Ruffin ShowSeptember 25, 2020
Amber showcases her signature smart-and-silly take on the news of the week, responding to it all with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.
-
A Black Lady Sketch ShowAugust 2, 2019
A narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests presenting sketches performed by a core cast of black women.
-
I Think You Should Leave with Tim RobinsonApril 23, 2019
There is no such thing as an ordinary interaction in this offbeat sketch comedy series that features a deep roster of guest stars.
-
Last Week Tonight with John OliverApril 27, 2014
A half-hour satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.
-
Late Night with Seth MeyersFebruary 24, 2014
Seth Meyers, who is “Saturday Night Live’s” longest serving anchor on the show’s wildly popular “Weekend Update,” takes over as host of NBC’s “Late Night” — home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent. As the Emmy Award-winning head writer for “SNL,” Meyers has established a reputation for sharp wit and perfectly timed comedy, and has gained fame for his spot-on jokes and satire. Meyers takes his departure from “SNL” to his new post at “Late Night,” as Jimmy Fallon moves to “The Tonight Show”.
-
The Late Show with Stephen ColbertSeptember 8, 2015
Improv actor and comic Stephen Colbert leaves his “The Colbert Report” character behind as he makes his long-awaited return to television. As the host of The Late Show franchise redux - taped at the historic Ed Sullivan Theatre at New York - Colbert talks to actors, athletes, politicians, comics, artists and musicians as himself for the first time. Loyal fans, however, will also be treated to consistency as Colbert remains backed by many members of his writing and digital team from his former venture. Julliard-trained Jon Batiste serves as the bandleader.
-
Saturday Night LiveOctober 11, 1975
A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.
-
ZiweMay 9, 2021
This variety series from writer, comedian and internet sensation, Ziwe is a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America’s discomfort with race, politics, & other cultural issues.
Program of the Year
-
-
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
-
-
-
-
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
-
