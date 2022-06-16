How to Stream Every Show Nominated for 2022 TCA Awards; Netflix, HBO, Apple TV+ Lead Noms

Streaming services dominated the Television Critics Association Awards as the institution announced its 2022 nominees on Thursday. Netflix and Apple TV+ lead the way, while ABC’s latest hit comedy “Abbott Elementary” landed nominations in five categories. Winners of the 38th annual TCA Awards will be announced on Aug. 6.

Netflix garnered 13 nominations, with HBO’s 12 nods placing it in a close second. Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu received 10, nine, and eight nods respectively. Competition between individual shows grew heated as “Abbott Elementary” is placed against dramas including AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Squid Game” and HBO’s “Succession.” Notably missing from the nominees are Disney+ Marvel and Star Wars content.

For the first time in three years, the award ceremony lets streaming and broadcast TV go head-to-head with the most diverse roster of nominees the association has ever hosted. As streaming becomes more popular, services are spending more on original content in a bid to attract additional subscribers.

With companies such as Netflix and Disney+ moving into ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) subscription tiers, the huge boost in advertising revenue may see even more investment in original and popular properties with TV-style programming.

Where to Stream TCA Awards-Nominated Shows

Individual Achievement in Drama

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Outstanding New Program

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

Program of the Year