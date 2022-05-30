How to Stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Without Going to Theaters

Just 48 days after it premiered in theaters, Hogwarts Express is bringing the latest movie from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. You can now stream “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” with your subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledor

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga has grossed $387,966,000 worldwide in a month and a half in theaters, including over $93 million domestically. While both totals can be considered wins in this “post”-pandemic moviegoing environment, they are still substantially shy of the previous two films in the franchise and pale in comparison to the films of the original Harry Potter movies.

By drastically shortening movie release windows to allow films to make the move to streaming much sooner than they ever have before, platforms are able to capitalize on the marketing done for the theatrical releases while also providing customers a steady flow of buzzy content that makes their subscription prices feel worthwhile.

About Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore April 6, 2022 Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.