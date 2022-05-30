How to Stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Without Going to Theaters
Just 48 days after it premiered in theaters, Hogwarts Express is bringing the latest movie from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. You can now stream “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” with your subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledor
- When: Available Monday, May 30th
- TV: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga has grossed $387,966,000 worldwide in a month and a half in theaters, including over $93 million domestically. While both totals can be considered wins in this “post”-pandemic moviegoing environment, they are still substantially shy of the previous two films in the franchise and pale in comparison to the films of the original Harry Potter movies.
By drastically shortening movie release windows to allow films to make the move to streaming much sooner than they ever have before, platforms are able to capitalize on the marketing done for the theatrical releases while also providing customers a steady flow of buzzy content that makes their subscription prices feel worthwhile.
About Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”