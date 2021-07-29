How to Stream Fast & Furious Movie ‘F9’ in Your Home, Without Going To Theaters

While it’s only been in theaters a little over a month, you can now watch the last Fast & Furious film, F9, without leaving your home. The movie is now available as a premium rental for $19.99.

How to Buy or Rent ‘F9!: The Fast Saga’

When: Available Now

Price: $19.99 (Rental)

Stream:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Fandango Now

It is available for a 48-hour PVOD rental price of $19.99. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.

About F9

Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — Dom’s forsaken brother.

The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and Movies Anywhere.

While it is not available on a streaming service, it will come to HBO Max later this year as part of their current deal that gives them access to Universal releases.

‘F9’ Trailer