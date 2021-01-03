How to Stream Food Network’s Free Preview of discovery+ Exclusive “Magnolia Table” with Joanna Gaines

Discovery+ officially debuts tomorrow and with it comes with it exclusive original series from notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda, and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

One of the original series is “Magnolia Kitchen”, Joanna Gaines’ new show exclusively for Discovery’s streaming service. If you want to check it out before the service launches, Food Network will be giving a preview. Starting at 7pm ET, you will be able to catch a behind-the-scenes of the show — followed by the first two episodes of the series.

How to Watch “Magnolia Table”

When: Tonight, January 3rd, 2021 at 7pm ET

Where: Food Network

When it launches, discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads, after a 7-Day Free Trial. The service will launch with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery.

It will also have 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.