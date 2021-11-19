 Skip to Content
How to Stream “King Richard” on HBO Max For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

The much anticipated release of Will Smith’s “King Richard” is hitting HBO Max on Friday, November 19th, but can you stream it for free?

Those who thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial from their website, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued in December, but you can still get one if sign-up through Hulu.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get 3 Months Free of HBO Max Through DIRECTV STREAM

If you want a more extended free trial of HBO Max to stream “King Richard” and the upcoming release of “The Matrix 4” – can you get one through DIRECTV STREAM. With DIRECTV STREAM you can get local channels, your local RSN, and more top 35 cable channels than any other Live TV Streaming Service.

3. Get 1-Month Free By Purchasing a Roku Device

If you’re in the market for a new streaming player, you can get a 30-Day Free Trial of HBO Max when you purchase any new Roku device. This includes the recently released Roku Express 4K ($39.99) and Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($49.99).

4. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream “King Richard” and then “The Matrix 4” next month. You can save 16% if you sign-up for their Annual Plan.

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”
