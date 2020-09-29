How to Stream Live Stream 2020 MLB Postseason: Watch AL & NL Wild Card Series Online Without Cable

The 2020 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and now the 2020 MLB postseason officially begins. The Wild Card Series kicks things off today, Sept. 29 with the American League and the National League is slated to kick off tomorrow, Sept. 30. The Houston Astros go up first against the Minnesota Twins beginning at 2 p.m. on ABC.

How to Watch the AL and the NL Wild Card Series

When: Begins Tuesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, & TBS

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

The Wild Card Series sets off the longer MLB postseason which comes as a result of the shortened regular season. Fans of the sport will watch to their fill as the postseason will see eight teams facing off in each league and all eight teams playing in the Wild Card round.

During the Wild Card series, most series will be on Disney-owned ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. One series, the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays will air on TBS.

Following the Astros vs. Twins is the Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics at 3 p.m. on ESPN; Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays at 5pm on TBS; and the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians at 7 p.m. also on ESPN.

For the National League, the Cincinnati Reds go against Atlanta Braves at 12 p.m. on Wednesday (September 30th). The Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs follow at 2 p.m. on ABC with the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

A full schedule is below.

For the ALDS and ALCS, games will air on TBS (with select games on MLB Network), while the NLDS and NLCS will air on FS1 and FOX. The 2020 World Series will air in its entirety on FOX.

How to Stream the 2020 AL and NL Wild Card Series

You can stream the 2020 Wild Card Series live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the ESPN App for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

