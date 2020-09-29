How to Stream Live Stream 2020 MLB Postseason: Watch AL & NL Wild Card Series Online Without Cable
The 2020 MLB regular season has officially wrapped, and now the 2020 MLB postseason officially begins. The Wild Card Series kicks things off today, Sept. 29 with the American League and the National League is slated to kick off tomorrow, Sept. 30. The Houston Astros go up first against the Minnesota Twins beginning at 2 p.m. on ABC.
How to Watch the AL and the NL Wild Card Series
- When: Begins Tuesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, & TBS
- Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV
The Wild Card Series sets off the longer MLB postseason which comes as a result of the shortened regular season. Fans of the sport will watch to their fill as the postseason will see eight teams facing off in each league and all eight teams playing in the Wild Card round.
During the Wild Card series, most series will be on Disney-owned ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. One series, the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays will air on TBS.
Following the Astros vs. Twins is the Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics at 3 p.m. on ESPN; Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays at 5pm on TBS; and the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians at 7 p.m. also on ESPN.
For the National League, the Cincinnati Reds go against Atlanta Braves at 12 p.m. on Wednesday (September 30th). The Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs follow at 2 p.m. on ABC with the St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. on ESPN.
A full schedule is below.
For the ALDS and ALCS, games will air on TBS (with select games on MLB Network), while the NLDS and NLCS will air on FS1 and FOX. The 2020 World Series will air in its entirety on FOX.
How to Stream the 2020 AL and NL Wild Card Series
You can stream the 2020 Wild Card Series live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the ESPN App for iOS and Android or watch on its site.
MLB Playoffs Streaming Schedule
2020 MLB Playoffs
|Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Tue, Sep 29 at 2:00 PM
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Oakland Athletics v. Chicago White Sox
Tue, Sep 29 at 3:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Tampa Bay Rays v. Toronto Blue Jays
Tue, Sep 29 at 5:00 PM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Cleveland Indians v. New York Yankees
Tue, Sep 29 at 7:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Atlanta Braves v. Cincinnati Reds
Wed, Sep 30 at 12:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Wed, Sep 30 at 1:00 PM
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Chicago Cubs v. Miami Marlins
Wed, Sep 30 at 2:00 PM
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Oakland Athletics v. Chicago White Sox
Wed, Sep 30 at 3:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Tampa Bay Rays v. Toronto Blue Jays
Wed, Sep 30 at 4:00 PM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|San Diego Padres v. St. Louis Cardinals
Wed, Sep 30 at 5:00 PM
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Cleveland Indians v. New York Yankees
Wed, Sep 30 at 7:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Los Angeles Dodgers v. Milwaukee Brewers
Wed, Sep 30 at 10:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|San Diego Padres v. St. Louis Cardinals
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tampa Bay Rays v. Toronto Blue Jays
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atlanta Braves v. Cincinnati Reds
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oakland Athletics v. Chicago White Sox
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chicago Cubs v. Miami Marlins
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cleveland Indians v. New York Yankees
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Los Angeles Dodgers v. Milwaukee Brewers
Thu, Oct 1 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|San Diego Padres v. St. Louis Cardinals
Fri, Oct 2 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atlanta Braves v. Cincinnati Reds
Fri, Oct 2 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chicago Cubs v. Miami Marlins
Fri, Oct 2 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Los Angeles Dodgers v. Milwaukee Brewers
Fri, Oct 2 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AL 3/6 Winner v. AL 3/6 Winner
Mon, Oct 5 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 4/5 Winner v. AL 4/5 Winner
Mon, Oct 5 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 3/6 Winner v. AL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 6 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 4/5 Winner v. AL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 6 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL 3/6 Winner v. NL 3/6 Winner
Tue, Oct 6 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NL 4/5 Winner v. NL 4/5 Winner
Tue, Oct 6 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AL 2/7 Winner v. AL 2/7 Winner
Wed, Oct 7 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 1/8 Winner v. AL 1/8 Winner
Wed, Oct 7 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL 3/6 Winner v. NL 3/6 Winner
Wed, Oct 7 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NL 4/5 Winner v. NL 4/5 Winner
Wed, Oct 7 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AL 2/7 Winner v. AL 2/7 Winner
Thu, Oct 8 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 1/8 Winner v. AL 1/8 Winner
Thu, Oct 8 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL 2/7 Winner v. NL 2/7 Winner
Thu, Oct 8 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NL 1/8 Winner v. NL 1/8 Winner
Thu, Oct 8 at 3:33 AM
|TBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AL 3/6 Winner v. AL 3/6 Winner
Fri, Oct 9 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL 4/5 Winner v. AL 4/5 Winner
Fri, Oct 9 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL 2/7 Winner v. NL 2/7 Winner
Fri, Oct 9 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NL 1/8 Winner v. NL 1/8 Winner
Fri, Oct 9 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NL 3/6 Winner v. NL 3/6 Winner
Sat, Oct 10 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NL 4/5 Winner v. NL 4/5 Winner
Sat, Oct 10 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Lower Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Sun, Oct 11 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|AL Lower Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Mon, Oct 12 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Lower Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Mon, Oct 12 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Higher Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Tue, Oct 13 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Lower Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Tue, Oct 13 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Higher Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Wed, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Higher Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Wed, Oct 14 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Higher Seed v. AL Higher Seed
Thu, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Higher Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Thu, Oct 15 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Lower Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Fri, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Higher Seed v. NL Higher Seed
Fri, Oct 16 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|AL Lower Seed v. AL Lower Seed
Sat, Oct 17 at 3:33 AM
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|NL Lower Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Sat, Oct 17 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NL Lower Seed v. NL Lower Seed
Sun, Oct 18 at 3:33 AM
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #2
Tue, Oct 20 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #2
Wed, Oct 21 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #1
Fri, Oct 23 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #1
Sat, Oct 24 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #1 v. Lg Champ #1
Sun, Oct 25 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #2
Tue, Oct 27 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Lg Champ #2 v. Lg Champ #2
Wed, Oct 28 at 3:33 AM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•