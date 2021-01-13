How to Stream ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 Premiere Live Online for Free

Married at First Sight is back for a 12th season and this time, the show is heading to the dirty south with couples from Atlanta. For fans who have been waiting patiently, Lifetime is rewarding the patience with a three-hour premiere episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Lifetime

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Season 12 will feature ten “brave-but-loveless singles” as they meet their designated life partners at the altar and enter a legally binding marriage at first sight. The season is also hitting a couple of firsts—with one groom pushing forty and another who has been divorced. Of course they’ll be plenty of drama to go around as one couple confronts a bombshell revelation that may do their new marriage in.

As the season goes on, each week will feature two-hour episodes and capture each couple’s emotional journey going from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting and eventually dealing with the daily struggles of working on their marriage. At the end of the season, each couple must decide to live happily ever after, or divorce and go their separate ways.

How to Stream “Married at First Sight” Season 12 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Married at First Sight” live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options