You Can Stream 2021 MLB All-Star Game in 4K, And You Won’t Need YouTube TV’s 4K Add-On

If you want to stream the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in 4K, you’re in luck.

Fox Sports will deliver the 2021 battle between the AL and NL All-Stars in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Also, while YouTube TV recently launched their $19.99 a month “4K Plus Add-on”, you won’t actually need it to watch the MLB All-Star Game on Fox in 4K — even if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Game in 4K

When: Tuesday, July 13th at 8PM ET

Where: FOX

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, followed by the American and National Leagues at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:00 PM ET.

For the first time ever, the network will deliver the MLB All-Star Game in 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR). Highlighted by more than 50 1080p HDR cameras, 75 microphones and a pair of the popular “Megalodon” cameras, the All-Star Game production arsenal looks to capture every sight and sound of the game, including two-way conversations between players on the field and the FOX Sports booth and the introduction of advanced ball-tracking technology.

Fox Sports App is available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.