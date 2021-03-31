How to Stream MLB Games Live Online During the 2021 Season: New Channels, Bally Sports, Streaming Options
MLB is back for a full regular season in 2021, after a COVID-shortened one in 2020. There have been a ton of changes to how to stream baseball in the offseason, which may make it a bit more challenging to watch your favorite team.
Some games will air locally on your team’s Regional Sports Network, but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.TV (the league’s out of market package).
For fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN), you’ll be able to stream games for the first time.
However, for fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs (previously Fox Sports), YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your options are now more limited after YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have dropped the channels.
Fortunately, you can still stream those games with AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99), which just like the other services doesn’t have a contract or extra fees.
What’s New for the 2021 MLB Season?
- You can stream all MLB teams locally with Live TV Streaming Service, including the Orioles, Rockies, Pirates, Mariners and Nationals for the first time.
- Fox Sports RSNs have become Bally Sports, which means your favorite team’s likely has a new name. They also launched a new Bally Sports App, but requires TV Everywhere to stream live games
- Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports) are no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV
- AT&T TV Choice Plan is now the only option to stream YES Network and Bally Sports RSNs.
- AT&T TV has also added Marquee Sports Network, NESN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports Northwest which will bring Orioles, Nationals, Rockies and Pirates games to streaming for the first time.
- fuboTV has added AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which will allow you to stream Pirates and Cubs (coming soon) with the streaming service.
- Sling TV recently dropped their last remaining RSNs, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which carry the Giants and A’s
- Yankees will simulcast 21 games on Prime Video to customers in the local markets on WPIX.
- T-Mobile customers (including those from Sprint) will get access to MLB.TV for free
If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team
There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games on your regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.
Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|AT&T TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$35
|$35
|$69.99
|$64.99
|Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)
|•
|•
|-
|•
|≥ $84.99
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|MLB Network
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|≥ $84.99
|•
If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of their Spring Training games will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream every U.S.-based MLB teams locally on Live TV Streaming Services.
Our Picks
fuboTV
- NBC Sports RSNs
- SNY
- AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
AT&T TV
- Fox Sports RSNs
- YES Network
- Marquee Sports Network
- Spectrum SportsNet LA
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- ROOT Sports Northwest
- MASN
However, since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs your options are limited.
For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports RSNs), you will need to subscribe to AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Just like AT&T TV NOW, which it replaced, there are no contacts with AT&T TV and you’ll get 1-Year Free of HBO Max.
They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.
With other teams you have more options:
- fuboTV ($69.99) is the least expensive way to stream AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) and AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Astros)
- fuboTV also recently added Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), which will be available in the coming weeks
- NBC Sports RSNs are carried by nearly all of the Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV
In Canada, we suggest checking out Sportsnet NOW for Toronto Blue Jays, which costs $24.99 a month.
Since every service doesn’t carries every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.
If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team
National Telecasts
MLB Network
MLB Network will broadcast select telecasts this season. For the general baseball fan, this is a good option to see teams that play outside of your home market.
You won’t be able to watch your local team though, as games of teams in your local market will be blacked out if the game is also being broadcast on your local RSN.
To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.
FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and YouTube
Most services include FOX, FS1, TBS, and ESPN in their basic plan. Only those games on FOX and ESPN Sunday Night Baseball will be exclusive telecasts, the remaining will also air locally.
FOX and FS1 will broadcast 28 and 40 games respectively over the course of the season, while TBS will air select Sunday afternoon games during the regular season.
ESPN will broadcast 25 games including Sunday Night Baseball, as well as additional games throughout the week.
YouTube will air 21 exclusive telecasts of select afternoon games throughout the season.
During the postseason, TBS will air the NL Wild Card Game, NLDS, and NLCS. ESPN will air the AL Wild Card Game, while FOX & MLBN will air the ALDS, while FS1 joins FOX for the ALDS.
The World Series will be exclusively televised on FOX.
Out-Of-Market Telecasts
MLB.TV
If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers it’s out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $129.99 per season ($24.99 a month) to watch every team or $109.99 for a single team. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.
Unfortunately, all games on FOX, ESPN, and local broadcasts will be blacked out. You will need a Live TV Streaming Service for that.
You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.
You can either subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels or directly on MLB.TV. It is also now available directly from some Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV.
If you’re a T-Mobile or now a Sprint customer, for the sixth year in a row, you can get it for FREE until April 6th.
Starting last season, you can subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.
ESPN+
ESPN+ will continue to air ~1-2 out-of-market game daily as part of the streaming service.
Local market blackout restrictions apply, so you won’t be able to watch games that are airing locally in your city. The OTT service from ESPN will allow fans to stream the games on the ESPN App on all major streaming devices.