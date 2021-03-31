 Skip to Content
Bally Sports App

How to Stream MLB Games Live Online During the 2021 Season: New Channels, Bally Sports, Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

MLB is back for a full regular season in 2021, after a COVID-shortened one in 2020. There have been a ton of changes to how to stream baseball in the offseason, which may make it a bit more challenging to watch your favorite team.

Some games will air locally on your team’s Regional Sports Network, but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.TV (the league’s out of market package).

For fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN), you’ll be able to stream games for the first time.

However, for fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs (previously Fox Sports), YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your options are now more limited after YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have dropped the channels.

Fortunately, you can still stream those games with AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99), which just like the other services doesn’t have a contract or extra fees.

What’s New for the 2021 MLB Season?

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games on your regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

fuboTV Hulu Sling TV AT&T TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $69.99 $64.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) - ≥ $84.99
ESPN -
MLB Network ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 ≥ $84.99

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of their Spring Training games will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream every U.S.-based MLB teams locally on Live TV Streaming Services.

Our Picks

fuboTV

  • NBC Sports RSNs
  • SNY
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T TV

  • Fox Sports RSNs
  • YES Network
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • Spectrum SportsNet LA
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest
  • MASN

However, since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs your options are limited.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports RSNs), you will need to subscribe to AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Just like AT&T TV NOW, which it replaced, there are no contacts with AT&T TV and you’ll get 1-Year Free of HBO Max.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carries every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Arizona Diamondbacks
Bally Sports Arizona 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Baltimore Orioles
MASN 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Boston Red Sox
NESN 		≥ $84.99 - - - -
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago 		≥ $84.99 - -
Cincinnati Reds
Fox Sports Ohio 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Cleveland Indians
Bally Sports Great Lakes 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Colorado Rockies
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Houston Astros
AT&T SportsNet Southwest 		≥ $84.99 - - - -
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
New York Mets
SportsNet NY 		≥ $84.99 - -
New York Yankees
YES Network 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California 		≥ $84.99 -
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia 		- - -
Pittsburgh Pirates
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 		≥ $84.99 - - - -
San Diego Padres
Bally Sports San Diego 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area 		≥ $84.99 -
Seattle Mariners
Root Sports Northwest 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
St. Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -
Washington Nationals
MASN 		≥ $84.99 - - - - -

If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team

National Telecasts

MLB Network

MLB Network will broadcast select telecasts this season. For the general baseball fan, this is a good option to see teams that play outside of your home market.

You won’t be able to watch your local team though, as games of teams in your local market will be blacked out if the game is also being broadcast on your local RSN.

To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and YouTube

Most services include FOX, FS1, TBS, and ESPN in their basic plan. Only those games on FOX and ESPN Sunday Night Baseball will be exclusive telecasts, the remaining will also air locally.

FOX and FS1 will broadcast 28 and 40 games respectively over the course of the season, while TBS will air select Sunday afternoon games during the regular season.

ESPN will broadcast 25 games including Sunday Night Baseball, as well as additional games throughout the week.

YouTube will air 21 exclusive telecasts of select afternoon games throughout the season.

During the postseason, TBS will air the NL Wild Card Game, NLDS, and NLCS. ESPN will air the AL Wild Card Game, while FOX & MLBN will air the ALDS, while FS1 joins FOX for the ALDS.

The World Series will be exclusively televised on FOX.

Out-Of-Market Telecasts

MLB.TV

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers it’s out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $129.99 per season ($24.99 a month) to watch every team or $109.99 for a single team. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.

Unfortunately, all games on FOX, ESPN, and local broadcasts will be blacked out. You will need a Live TV Streaming Service for that.

You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

You can either subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels or directly on MLB.TV. It is also now available directly from some Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV.

If you’re a T-Mobile or now a Sprint customer, for the sixth year in a row, you can get it for FREE until April 6th.

Starting last season, you can subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will continue to air ~1-2 out-of-market game daily as part of the streaming service.

Local market blackout restrictions apply, so you won’t be able to watch games that are airing locally in your city. The OTT service from ESPN will allow fans to stream the games on the ESPN App on all major streaming devices.

