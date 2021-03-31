How to Stream MLB Games Live Online During the 2021 Season: New Channels, Bally Sports, Streaming Options

MLB is back for a full regular season in 2021, after a COVID-shortened one in 2020. There have been a ton of changes to how to stream baseball in the offseason, which may make it a bit more challenging to watch your favorite team.

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

Some games will air locally on your team’s Regional Sports Network, but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.TV (the league’s out of market package).

For fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN), you’ll be able to stream games for the first time.

However, for fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs (previously Fox Sports), YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your options are now more limited after YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have dropped the channels.

Fortunately, you can still stream those games with AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99), which just like the other services doesn’t have a contract or extra fees.

What’s New for the 2021 MLB Season?

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games on your regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of their Spring Training games will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream every U.S.-based MLB teams locally on Live TV Streaming Services.

Our Picks

fuboTV NBC Sports RSNs

SNY

AT&T SportsNet Southwest

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv AT&T TV Fox Sports RSNs

YES Network

Marquee Sports Network

Spectrum SportsNet LA

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

ROOT Sports Northwest

MASN Sign Up $84.99 / mo. att.com/tv

However, since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs your options are limited.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports RSNs), you will need to subscribe to AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Just like AT&T TV NOW, which it replaced, there are no contacts with AT&T TV and you’ll get 1-Year Free of HBO Max.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carries every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team

National Telecasts

MLB Network MLB Network will broadcast select telecasts this season. For the general baseball fan, this is a good option to see teams that play outside of your home market. You won’t be able to watch your local team though, as games of teams in your local market will be blacked out if the game is also being broadcast on your local RSN. To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and YouTube Most services include FOX, FS1, TBS, and ESPN in their basic plan. Only those games on FOX and ESPN Sunday Night Baseball will be exclusive telecasts, the remaining will also air locally. FOX and FS1 will broadcast 28 and 40 games respectively over the course of the season, while TBS will air select Sunday afternoon games during the regular season. ESPN will broadcast 25 games including Sunday Night Baseball, as well as additional games throughout the week. YouTube will air 21 exclusive telecasts of select afternoon games throughout the season. During the postseason, TBS will air the NL Wild Card Game, NLDS, and NLCS. ESPN will air the AL Wild Card Game, while FOX & MLBN will air the ALDS, while FS1 joins FOX for the ALDS. The World Series will be exclusively televised on FOX.

Out-Of-Market Telecasts