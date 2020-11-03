How to Stream MSNBC Election 2020 Coverage Live For Free Without Cable

After months of campaigning, the 2020 election comes to a head tonight. The lead up to Election Day has been an eventful one, with the entire country completely polarized.

How to Watch the Election Night Coverage on MSNBC

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: MSNBC

MSNBC will start their special election coverage at 4pm ET with Nicole Wallace, who will be followed by Chris Hayes at 5pm ET.

Then at 6pm, Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow will anchor MSNBC’s Special Decision 2020 Election Night coverage throughout the night, with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid.

Steve Kornacki, the NBC News National political correspondent, will break down the latest results from each state. Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber will join MSNBC’s special coverage during the evening.

The two candidates spent the past few days holding last-minute campaign rallies. Trump was in Fayetteville, N.C, Scranton, PA, Traverse City, Mich., and then Kenosha, Wis. while Biden held a drive-in rally in Ohio, and was joined by senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in Pittsburgh, PA as well as Philadelphia.

How to Stream the Election Night Coverage on MSNBC Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch election night coverage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options