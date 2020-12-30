How to Stream New Year’s Eve Shows and Ball Drop into 2021 Without Cable

After doing its absolute worst, 2020 is finally coming to an end. While the end-of-year celebrations are going to look different this year, there is still cause to celebrate nonetheless. As usual, there are plenty of broadcasts taking place live on TV and the best part is there are multiple streaming services where you can watch the ball drop on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, Android and the Web from the comfort of your own home.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021

On ABC, Jennifer Lopez will be rocking the house for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Lopez will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. As usual, Ryan Seacrest will be returning as host as this marks his 16th year covering the event. Seacrest will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square, while Ciara oversees the Los Angeles festivities the fourth year in a row. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

CNN New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back hosting the annual CNN’s New Year’s Eve event for the fourth year in row. The pair will be live from Times Square and while there will be no live audience this years, CNN still has a line up of A-listers for the event. Performances and appearances will include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

Cooper and Cohen will be live beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and at 12:30am ET, they will hand over the program to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020

Also live from Times Square will be Carson Daly and Julianne Hough for NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020. will feature performances from X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and The Struts. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will also join the show as a correspondent. NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 will air from 10 to 11 p.m. then break for local news and return for the final countdown from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET.

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville Show

COVID-19 has completely upended this years Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville Show. This year, there will be no public concert, Music Note Drop, or spectators. Instead, Nashville will host a televised Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville show featuring indie-rock band Moon Taxi and powerhouse trio The Shindellas. The show will air from 10:30pm to midnight (CST) on TV and radio locally and online globally.

