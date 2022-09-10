How to Stream NFL Sunday Ticket Without Satellite in 2022 Season

If you want to stream out-of-market NFL games, there is only one way to do it – NFL Sunday Ticket. Even if you don’t have DirecTV’s satellite service, there are still some that are eligible to get it via streaming through DIRECTV. We’re going to breakdown exactly how to do it.

To be able to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV, you will need to live in a dorm or apartment without access to the satellite version of NFL Sunday Ticket. You can check eligibility by entering your address at the Sunday Ticket website. Next season Sunday Ticket is expected to move to a streaming service like Apple TV+ or Prime Video which should make it more accessible to more subscribers.

If you do want DirecTV satellite, new subscribers can get NFL Sunday Ticket for free on most plans.

Get The Deal $69.99/mo. directv.com Get NFL Sunday Ticket For Free When You Sign-Up For DirecTV Choice

If you just want NFL RedZone, there are a few options, the cheapest being Sling TV, which includes it in their Sling Blue + Sports Extra. You can get it for just $23 for a limited time.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

NFL Sunday Ticket Online Pricing & Plans

If you are eligible, there are two different plans. NFL Sunday Ticket “To Go” includes every out-of-market NFL game live on a wide array of streaming devices for $293.96 per season (or $73.49 per month). If you also want NFL RedZone Channel (with Andrew Siciliano) and DirecTV Fantasy Zone, you will need NFL Sunday Ticket “Max” which is $395.99 (or $99 per month).

SUNDAYTICKET.TV

Both plans come with the ability to activate Game Mix where you can watch up to 4 games at the same time. It also includes Short Cuts, which are 30-minute replays of games, following the live telecast.

Sunday Ticket Max subscribers can also get NFL Game Pass for a discounted $50 for the season (normally $99). This will give you full on-demand replays with additional camera angles and radio broadcasts of the games.

How Can I Save on NFL Sunday Ticket?

The good news is that if you are a student (or have a student in your family), you can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket Online for just $120 for the entire season. If you are a recent graduate (within the last 18 months), you can get $100 of their Max and Plus Plan, meaning you can get it for a little as $200 for the entire season. If you’re not, you can always try NFL Sunday Ticket for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

SUNDAYTICKET.TV for Students

What Devices Can Stream NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

NFL Sunday Ticket Online is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV (2016+), iOS, Android, and your computer.

How Many People Can Stream Sunday Ticket at The Same Time?

Unlike other services that give you multiple streams, only one device can be streaming NFL Sunday Ticket Online at the same time. So don’t expect to be able to split an account with your “extended family.”

Does Sunday Ticket Offer Games in 4K?

Unfortunately, there are almost no NFL telecasts available in 4K, except for select nationally televised games by FOX. Those games aren’t available on Sunday Ticket.