Why Oprah’s Interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Isn’t on Paramount Plus – And How to Stream It On-Demand

The Internet was abuzz with Oprah’s CBS Primetime Special with Meghan And Prince Harry, which aired last night on CBS. The telecast which aired at 8pm ET last night drew 17.1 million viewers on linear television, putting it in line with many NFL telecasts this season.

If you missed it, you can always find clips available on YouTube, but if you want to stream the whole thing – how can you do it?

Surprisingly, it isn’t available on ViacomCBS’ newly rebranded streaming service Paramount+. According to sources familiar with the rights to the interview, Harpo (Oprah’s production company) didn’t make the SVOD rights available to CBS. The WSJ previously reported that ViacomCBS paid $6-8 million for the TV rights to the interview.

But the good news is, you can still stream the entire two-hour interview online. While it isn’t on Paramount+, it is available for free on CBS.com, along with their newly launched CBS App, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android.

In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged in their first high-profile TV event since stepping away from their royal duties in March 2020.

The interview starts with a solo chat with Markle discussing motherhood and life as a royal as well as handling life under public pressure and constant scrutiny. The couple announced on February 14 that they are expecting their second child.

Prince Harry then joins the conversation and has an in-depth discussion about the pair’s decision to move to the U.S. and what they have planned for the future. Oprah at the beginning of the interview says that no topic was off limits and that the couple wasn’t paid for the interview.

The couple most likely agreed to the interview with Winfrey because of her close relationship with Markle. Winfrey also attended the royal wedding in 2018.

