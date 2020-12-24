How to Stream Pixar’s ‘Soul’ on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, PS5, & Smart TVs

If you’re looking for the perfect movie to watch with the kids this Christmas, Disney+ has got you covered. Beginning Christmas Day, the streaming service will be streaming Pixar’s latest movie, Soul, including in your Disney+ subscription.

How to Stream ‘Soul’ on Disney+

When: Available December 25th at 12:01AM PT

Stream: Watch with Disney+

The film was supposed to premiere in theaters, however, since the coronavirus is yet to let up, Disney decided to bring it to the streaming service instead. You can sign-up now for Disney+ for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year (~$5.83 per month).

Soul follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school teacher with a love for jazz music. After a successful gig at the Half Note Club, he suddenly gets into an accident that separates his soul from his body and is transported to the You Seminar, a center in which souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe must enlist help from the other souls-in-training, like 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who has spent eons in the You Seminar, in order to get back to Earth.

Does “Soul” Cost Extra to Stream on Disney+?

Unlike Mulan, the film is not a Premier Access release and will be included in your Disney+ subscription without an additional fee. Disney has previously moved other titles Disney+ including, Hamilton, Artemis Fowl and The One and Only Ivan.

What Time is “Soul” Available to Stream?

Disney announced in October that the film will be coming directly to the streaming service on December 25th. The film will be released theatrically in markets where Disney+ is unavailable.

On What Devices Can I Stream Soul?

You can stream Soul on all devices that Disney+ is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV(2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2).

How Many Times Can I Stream Soul?

Like all other Disney+ content, you can stream the film as many times as you like, as long as you remain a Disney+ subscriber.

Is Soul Available in 4K?

On most streaming players, you can stream Soul in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Can You Watch Soul Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Soul on all your linked devices.