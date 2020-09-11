How to Stream the 2020 Premier League Opening Weekend Live For Free Online

The 2020-21 Premier League season gets underway this weekend following an unconventional offseason which only just wrapped in July.

The season kicks off with four games this Saturday—Fulham vs. Arsenal, (7:30 a.m. on NBCSN); West Ham United vs. Newcastle United, (10 a.m. on NBCSN); Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, (10 a.m. on Peacock); and Liverpool vs. Leeds United, (12:30 p.m. on NBC).

How to Stream the Premier League Opening Weekend

When: Begins Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 a.m ET

TV: NBC, NBCSN, Peacock Premium

For Premier League fans, one big change is that you can now stream all games that aren’t on TV, live as part of Peacock Premium. Previously, those games went NBC Sports Gold, but has shifted since the launch of the new streaming service. All matches that are on TV will be available after 9pm on match-day.

After snagging its first title in 30 years back in July, Liverpool is already going for a repeat. The Premier League was postponed back in March as the coronavirus forced the world to shut down and resumed the 2019-20 season in June. Liverpool became the season’s champion after beating out Manchester City.

Despite having been the runner up last season, Man. City still comes in as this year’s projected winner. If they don’t snag the title, then Liverpool is projected to be champs for the second year in a row. Chelsea, with the talents of Christian Pulisic, has the third-best odds, while Manchester United is fourth.

Following the hectic 2019-20 season, Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford found themselves at the bottom of the standings last season and have since been relegated to the EFL Championship. Promoted in their places were Fulham, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who are all steadfast competitors and will be looking to solidify their standings.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the Opening Weekend live on NBC and NBCSB using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Select games will also be available to stream on Peacock Premium.

