How to Stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and Mobile

Arguably the most anticipated Disney film of 2021, “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be released theatrically on Friday, March 5. You can also watch with your Disney+ subscription. The South Asian-inspired fantasy story is available with Disney+ Premiere Access for $29.99.

If you’d like to wait for the film to be included in your regular Disney+ subscription, you’ll have to wait until June 4, 2021.

How to Stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ on Disney+

When: Available Friday, March 5th at 12:01AM PT

Stream: Watch with Disney+ Premiere Access

The action-packed adventure takes place in the imaginative world Kumandra where dragons once wandered. Raya (Kelly Marie-Tran) and her friend Tuk Tuk (Alan Tudyk) set out on a quest to find the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), so that they may restore peace and unity to their world. On their advenutre, they encounter new companions to help them, including Tong (Benedict Wong), Little Noi (Thalia Tran), and Boun (Isaac Wang). The movie is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

Disney+ is available to stream for $6.99 / month, or $69.99 / year ($5.83 / month). After you subscribe, you have the option to watch ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ without going to theaters.

Does ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Cost Extra to Stream on Disney+?

Yes, the film is a Premier Access release for a one-time fee of $29.99 but it will be included in your Disney+ subscription without additional fees on June 4.

On What Devices Can I Stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’?

You can stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ on all devices that Disney+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Android TV, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet.

