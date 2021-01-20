How to Stream ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Premiere Live Online for Free

Riverdale is back for more Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead. The fifth season premiere episode airs on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

CW is offered live in select markets, so use our Channel Finder to make sure its available in your market. If not, it will be available on-demand the next day.

The fifth season starts with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

If you’re ok waiting to watch the show, you will also be able to stream the episode next day for free in The CW App. The fifth season of the show won’t be available on Netflix, until the eight days after the full season is over.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Riverdale” live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

