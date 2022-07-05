How to Stream Rolling Stone’s 50 Greatest Superhero Movies of All Time

If you want to break box office records these days, you’d better bring a cool costume, superpowers, and a bad guy hellbent on world domination. The last 20 years have been dominated by the superhero genre. It’s become one of our last cultural touchstones in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

To that end, Rolling Stone compiled a list of the 50 greatest superhero movies of all time. While we may disagree with the order (“The Dark Knight” is only #7?!?), this list includes the true gems of the genre. Take a look, spark the debate, and get streaming!

(Notable omissions include Tim Burton’s “Batman,” and the surprisingly fun “Shazam!” and “Sky High.”)