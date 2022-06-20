How to Stream Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Sports Movies of All Time

Audiences have always loved a good sports movie. Take an underdog, a crusty old coach, and throw in an unbeatable foe and it’s a recipe for a feel-good crowd-pleaser.

Popular movie review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes pulled together a list of the best sports movies of all time, and The Streamable compiled the top 100 films and determined where you can watch them. The list is surprising. Old favorites like “Rocky,” “Hoosiers,” and “Field of Dreams” don’t crack the Top 10.

Fire up your favorite streaming services and start watching! (We’re partial to the jaw-dropping mountain climbing documentaries like “Free Solo,” “Touching the Void,” and “Meru.”)

Best Sports Movies 1-10

Best Sports Movies 1-10 Best Sports Movies 11-20

Best Sports Movies 11-20 Best Sports Movies 21-30

Best Sports Movies 21-30 Best Sports Movies 31-40

Best Sports Movies 31-40 Best Sports Movies 41-50

Best Sports Movies 41-50 Best Sports Movies 51-60

Best Sports Movies 51-60 Best Sports Movies 61-70

Best Sports Movies 61-70 Best Sports Movies 71-80

Best Sports Movies 71-80 Best Sports Movies 81-90

Best Sports Movies 81-90 Best Sports Movies 91-100

Best Sports Movies 1-10 Ford v Ferrari November 13, 2019 American car designer Carroll Shelby and the British-born driver Ken Miles work together to battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. The #1 film on this list has a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Creed November 25, 2015 The former World Heavyweight Champion Rocky Balboa serves as a trainer and mentor to Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former rival Apollo Creed.

I, Tonya December 8, 2017 Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes. Margot Robbie has never been better than she is in this film. The cast is truly stellar, including a sleazy Sebastian Stan, a scene-stealing Paul Walter Hauser, and an intense Allison Janney, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her unforgettable role as Harding’s tough-as-nails mother.

The Wrestler September 7, 2008 Aging wrestler Randy “The Ram” Robinson is long past his prime but still ready and rarin’ to go on the pro-wrestling circuit. After a particularly brutal beating, however, Randy hangs up his tights, pursues a serious relationship with a long-in-the-tooth stripper, and tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. But he can’t resist the lure of the ring and readies himself for a comeback.

Fighting with My Family February 14, 2019 Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this new cutthroat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.

Free Solo September 28, 2018 Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite’s 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history. “Free Solo” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2018.

Moneyball September 22, 2011 The story of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to put together a baseball team on a budget, by employing computer-generated analysis to draft his players.

National Velvet January 26, 1945 Mi Taylor is a young wanderer and opportunist who finds himself in the quiet English countryside home of the Brown family. The youngest daughter, Velvet, has a passion for horses and when she wins the spirited steed Pie in a town lottery, Mi is encouraged to train the horse.

Maiden March 8, 2019 In a moving portrait of resilience, Alex Holmes chronicles the unprecedented journey of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards and the first all-female sailing crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race.

Bull Durham June 15, 1988 Veteran catcher Crash Davis is brought to the minor league Durham Bulls to help their up and coming pitching prospect, “Nuke” Laloosh. Their relationship gets off to a rocky start and is further complicated when baseball groupie Annie Savoy sets her sights on the two men.

Best Sports Movies 11-20 The Endless Summer June 15, 1966 Bruce Brown’s The Endless Summer is one of the first and most influential surf movies of all time. The film documents American surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August as they travel the world during California’s winter (which, back in 1965 was off-season for surfing) in search of the perfect wave and ultimately, an endless summer.

Hoop Dreams September 12, 1994 Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St. Joseph High School in Westchester, Illinois, a predominately white suburban school well-known for the excellence of its basketball program. Gates and Agee dream of NBA stardom, and with the support of their close-knit families, they battle the social and physical obstacles that stand in their way. This acclaimed documentary was shot over the course of five years.

Raging Bull November 14, 1980 The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violence and temper that led him to the top in the ring destroyed his life outside of it.

Murderball July 22, 2005 Quadriplegics, who play full-contact rugby in wheelchairs, overcome unimaginable obstacles to compete in the Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece.

Changing the Game April 26, 2019 Transgender high school athletes from across the country compete at the top of their fields, while also challenging the boundaries and perceptions of fairness and discrimination.

Horse Feathers August 19, 1932 Quincy Adams Wagstaff, the new president of Huxley U, hires bumblers Baravelli and Pinky to help his school win the big football game against rival Darwin U.

Rocky November 21, 1976 When world heavyweight boxing champion, Apollo Creed wants to give an unknown fighter a shot at the title as a publicity stunt, his handlers choose palooka Rocky Balboa, an uneducated collector for a Philadelphia loan shark. Rocky teams up with trainer Mickey Goldmill to make the most of this once in a lifetime break.

Next Goal Wins April 25, 2014 An inspirational story about the power of hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, and an object lesson in what it really means to be a winner in life.

Win Win March 18, 2011 When down-on-his-luck part-time high school wrestling coach Mike agrees to become legal guardian to an elderly man, his ward’s troubled grandson turns out to be a star grappler, sparking dreams of a big win — until the boy’s mother retrieves him.

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters March 25, 2007 In this hilarious arcade showdown, a humble novice goes head-to-head against the reigning Donkey Kong champ in a confrontation that rocks the gaming world to its processors! For over 20 years, Billy Mitchell has owned the throne of the Donkey Kong world. No one could beat his top score until now. Newcomer Steve Wiebe claims to have beaten the unbeatable, but Mitchell isn’t ready to relinquish his crown without a fight. Go behind the barrels as the two battle it out in a vicious war to earn the title of the true King of Kong.

Best Sports Movies 21-30 Undefeated December 12, 2011 Set against the backdrop of a high school football season, Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s documentary is an intimate chronicle of three underprivileged student-athletes from inner-city Memphis and the volunteer coach trying to help them beat the odds on and off the field. For players and coaches alike, the season will be not only about winning games — it will be about how they grapple with the unforeseeable events that are part of football and part of life. “Undefeated” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2011.

The Hustler September 25, 1961 Fast Eddie Felson is a small-time pool hustler with a lot of talent but a self-destructive attitude. His bravado causes him to challenge the legendary Minnesota Fats to a high-stakes match.

Racing Dreams May 14, 2010 From go-kart champs, NASCAR winners are bred — or so goes the thinking of the drivers (and their families) involved in the World Karting Association’s National Pavement Series. This documentary follows three of the series’ top contenders. Although small in stature, the adolescent racers harbor big dreams as they hit speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour in their quest to ascend the first rung on their way to NASCAR in this film from Marshall Curry.

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki August 20, 2016 Summer 1962 and Olli Mäki has a shot at the world championship title in featherweight boxing. From the Finnish countryside to the bright lights of Helsinki, everything has been prepared for his fame and fortune. All Olli has to do is lose weight and concentrate. But there is a problem – he has fallen in love with Raija.

When We Were Kings October 25, 1996 It’s 1974. Muhammad Ali is 32 and thought by many to be past his prime. George Foreman is ten years younger and the heavyweight champion of the world. Promoter Don King wants to make a name for himself and offers both fighters five million dollars apiece to fight one another, and when they accept, King has only to come up with the money. He finds a willing backer in Mobutu Sese Suko, the dictator of Zaire, and the “Rumble in the Jungle” is set, including a musical festival featuring some of America’s top black performers, like James Brown and B.B. King.

The Bad News Bears January 1, 1976 An aging, down-on-his-luck ex-minor leaguer coaches a team of misfits in an ultra-competitive California little league.

Creed II November 21, 2018 Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight against an opponent with ties to his family’s past, Adonis Creed is up against the challenge of his life.

Foxcatcher November 14, 2014 The greatest Olympic Wrestling Champion brother team joins Team Foxcatcher led by multimillionaire sponsor John E. du Pont as they train for the 1988 games in Seoul - a union that leads to unlikely circumstances.

The Fighter December 10, 2010 Boxer “Irish” Micky Ward’s unlikely road to the world light welterweight title. His Rocky-like rise was shepherded by half-brother Dicky, a boxer-turned-trainer who rebounded in life after nearly being KO’d by drugs and crime.

Rush September 2, 2013 A biographical drama centered on the rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda during the 1976 Formula One motor-racing season.

Best Sports Movies 41-50 No No: A Dockumentary January 20, 2014 Dock Ellis pitched a no-hitter on LSD, then worked for decades counseling drug abusers. Dock’s soulful style defined 1970s baseball as he kept hitters honest and embarrassed the establishment. An ensemble cast of teammates, friends, and family investigate his life on the field, in the media, and out of the spotlight.

Offside August 18, 2006 In the sleepy town of Stensfors, the soccer team used to be something to be proud of , playing in the national league 30 years ago. Now the team will be dissolved if it can’t win the rest of the games in the local league. Team member Kent goes on a business trip to Liverpool and meet Duncan Miller, the premier league football star of the 1980s who promises to come over to Sweden and play a few games just for fun. Unfortunately, when he arrives it is obvious that their saviour is both an alcoholic and very unfit to play. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.

The Damned United March 27, 2009 Taking over Leeds United, Brian Clough’s abrasive approach and his clear dislike of the players’ dirty style of play make it certain there is going to be friction. Glimpses of his earlier career help explain both his hostility to previous manager Don Revie and how much he is missing right-hand man Peter Taylor.

The Crash Reel June 10, 2013 The Crash Reel tells the story of a sport and the risks that athletes face in reaching the pinnacle of their profession. This is Kevin Pearce’s story, a celebrated snowboarder who sustained a brain injury in a trick gone wrong and who now aims, against all the odds, to get back on the snow.

Senna October 7, 2010 The remarkable story of Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna, charting his physical and spiritual achievements on the track and off, his quest for perfection, and the mythical status he has since attained, is the subject of Senna, a documentary feature that spans the racing legend’s years as an F1 driver, from his opening season in 1984 to his untimely death a decade later.

Red Army August 13, 2014 A documentary highlighting the Soviet Union’s legendary and enigmatic hockey training culture and world-dominating team through the eyes of the team’s Captain Slava Fetisov, following his shift from hockey star and celebrated national hero to political enemy.

Bang the Drum Slowly August 26, 1973 The story of a New York pro baseball team and two of its players. Henry Wiggen is the star pitcher and Bruce Pearson is the normal, everyday catcher who is far from the star player on the team and friend to all of his teammates. During the off-season, Bruce learns that he is terminally ill, and Henry, his only true friend, is determined to be the one person there for him during his last season with the club. Throughout the course of the season, Henry and his teammates attempt to deal with Bruce’s impending illness, all the while attempting to make his last year a memorable one.

Hoosiers November 14, 1986 High school basketball is king in small-town Indiana, and the 1954 Hickory Huskers are all hope and no talent. But their new coach — abrasive, unlikable Norman Dale — whips the team into shape … while also inciting controversy.

Pumping Iron January 18, 1977 Bodybuilders compete for the titles of 1975 Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe. Lou Ferrigno prepares to face off against five-time Mr. Universe winner, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A Prayer Before Dawn May 24, 2018 The true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments.

Best Sports Movies 51-60 Riding Giants July 9, 2004 Riding Giants is story about big wave surfers who have become heroes and legends in their sport. Directed by the skateboard guru Stacy Peralta.

Dogtown and Z-Boys January 18, 2001 This award-winning, thrilling story is about a group of discarded kids who revolutionized skateboarding and shaped the attitude and culture of modern day extreme sports. Featuring old skool skating footage, exclusive interviews and a blistering rock soundtrack, DOGTOWN AND Z-BOYS captures the rise of the Zephyr skateboarding team from Venice’s Dogtown, a tough “locals only” beach with a legacy of outlaw surfing.

The Color of Money October 17, 1986 Former pool hustler “Fast Eddie” Felson decides he wants to return to the game by taking a pupil. He meets talented but green Vincent Lauria and proposes a partnership. As they tour pool halls, Eddie teaches Vincent the tricks of scamming, but he eventually grows frustrated with Vincent’s showboat antics, leading to an argument and a falling-out. Eddie takes up playing again and soon crosses paths with Vincent as an opponent.

Dream Horse May 21, 2021 The inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes. With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.

The Way Back March 5, 2020 A former basketball all-star, who has lost his wife and family foundation in a struggle with addiction, attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a disparate ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

Diego Maradona June 14, 2019 Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centers on the personal life and career of the controversial football player Diego Maradona who played for SSC Napoli and Argentina in the 1980s.

Heaven Can Wait June 28, 1978 Joe Pendleton is a quarterback preparing to lead his team to the superbowl when he is almost killed in an accident. An overanxious angel plucks him to heaven only to discover that he wasn’t ready to die, and that his body has been cremated. A new body must be found, and that of a recently-murdered millionaire is chosen. His wife and accountant—the murderers—are confused by this development, as he buys the L.A. Rams in order to once again quarterback them into the Superbowl.

Harvard Beats Yale 29-29 November 19, 2008 Filmmaker Kevin Rafferty takes viewers to 1968 to witness a legendary college football game and meet the people involved, interweaving actual gridiron footage with the players’ own reflections. The names may be familiar (Tommy Lee Jones and friends of Al Gore and George W. Bush are among the interviewees), but their views on the game’s place in the turbulent history of the 1960s college scene add an unexpected dimension.

Field of Dreams April 21, 1989 Ray Kinsella is an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. He does, but the voice’s directions don’t stop — even after the spirits of deceased ballplayers turn up to play.

Shaolin Soccer July 5, 2001 A young Shaolin follower reunites with his discouraged brothers to form a soccer team using their martial art skills to their advantage.

Best Sports Movies 61-70 Girlfight May 1, 2000 Diana Guzman begins to train as a boxer and achieves impressive success, blazing new trails for female boxers, all while keeping it a secret from her father.

Up for Grabs October 1, 2004 The absurd true story of the legal battle over the “Million-Dollar Baseball.” Barry Bonds’ record setting 73rd home run ball sparks a melee in the stands at Pac Bell Park in San Francisco. One guy caught the ball, another guy ended up with it. Who is the rightful owner? The lawyers can’t agree; the fans can’t agree; even the wisened professors of property law can’t agree. This is a story documenting the hilarious lengths to which someone will go for a baseball, and the few fans that will put their lives on hold for years, staking everything on one judge’s decision.

The Karate Kid June 22, 1984 After some violent confrontations with his new classmates, Daniel LaRusso learns karate from Japanese handyman Mr. Miyagi, in order to defend himself.

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection July 11, 2018 An immersive film essay on tennis legend John McEnroe at the height of his career as the world champion, documenting his strive for perfection, frustrations, and the hardest loss of his career at the 1984 Roland-Garros French Open.

Meru January 25, 2015 Meru is the electrifying story of three elite American climbers—Conrad Anker, Jimmy Chin, and Renan Ozturk—bent on achieving the impossible.

Whip It April 9, 2009 In Bodeen, Texas, Land Of The Dragon, an indie-rock loving misfit finds a way of dealing with her small-town misery after she discovers a roller derby league in nearby Austin.

Eddie the Eagle February 25, 2016 The feel-good story of Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards, an unlikely but courageous British ski-jumper who never stopped believing in himself—even as an entire nation was counting him out. With the help of a rebellious and charismatic coach, Eddie takes on the establishment and wins the hearts of sports fans around the world by making an improbable and historic showing at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Eight Men Out September 2, 1988 A dramatization of the Black Sox scandal when the underpaid Chicago White Sox accepted bribes to deliberately lose the 1919 World Series.

Warrior September 9, 2011 The youngest son of an alcoholic former boxer returns home, where he’s trained by his father for competition in a mixed martial arts tournament – a path that puts the fighter on a collision course with his estranged, older brother.

The Heart of the Game January 1, 2005 The Heart of the Game captures the passion and energy of a Seattle high school girls’ basketball team as they strive to win the state championship, the eccentricity of their unorthodox coach, and the incredible true story of one player’s fight to play the game she loves.

Best Sports Movies 71-80 Bend It Like Beckham April 11, 2002 Jess Bhamra, the daughter of a strict Indian couple in London, is not permitted to play organized soccer, even though she is 18. When Jess is playing for fun one day, her impressive skills are seen by Jules Paxton, who then convinces Jess to play for her semi-pro team. Jess uses elaborate excuses to hide her matches from her family while also dealing with her romantic feelings for her coach, Joe.

Tyson May 16, 2008 Director James Toback takes an unflinching, uncompromising look at the life of Mike Tyson—almost solely from the perspective of the man himself. TYSON alternates between the controversial boxer addressing the camera and shots of the champion’s fights to create an arresting picture of the man.

Chariots of Fire May 15, 1981 In the class-obsessed and religiously divided UK of the early 1920s, two determined young runners train for the 1924 Paris Olympics. Eric Liddell, a devout Christian born to Scottish missionaries in China, sees running as part of his worship of God’s glory and refuses to train or compete on the Sabbath. Harold Abrahams overcomes anti-Semitism and class bias, but neglects his beloved sweetheart in his single-minded quest.

Fire in Babylon October 18, 2010 Feature documentary about the great West Indies cricket team of the 1970s and ’80s. Fire In Babylon is the breathtaking story of how the West Indies triumphed over its colonial masters through the achievements of one of the most gifted teams in sporting history. In a turbulent era of apartheid in South Africa, race riots in England and civil unrest in the Caribbean, the West Indian cricketers, led by the enigmatic Viv Richards, struck a defiant blow at the forces of white prejudice worldwide. Their undisputed skill, combined with a fearless spirit, allowed them to dominate the genteel game at the highest level, replaying it on their own terms. This is their story, told in their own words.

42 April 12, 2013 The powerful story of Jackie Robinson, the legendary baseball player who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier when he joined the roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. The film follows the innovative Dodgers’ general manager Branch Rickey, the MLB executive who first signed Robinson to the minors and then helped to bring him up to the show.

Early Man January 26, 2018 Dug, along with his sidekick Hognob, unite a cavemen tribe to save their hidden valley from being spoiled and, all together as a team, to face the menace of a mysterious and mighty enemy, on the turf of an ancient and sacred sport.

Jerry Maguire December 13, 1996 Jerry Maguire used to be a typical sports agent—willing to do just about anything he could to get the biggest possible contracts for his clients, plus a nice commission for himself. Then, one day, he suddenly has second thoughts about what he’s really doing. When he voices these doubts, he ends up losing his job and all of his clients—an egomaniacal football player. Cameron Crowe always knows how to hit the mark with a romantic story. Sparks fly between Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger while Cuba Gooding Jr. took home the Oscar for his energetic “Show Me the Money!” performance.

Happy Valley November 14, 2014 The children of “Happy Valley” were victimized for years, by a key member of the legendary Penn State college football program. But were Jerry Sandusky’s crimes an open secret? With rare access, director Amir Bar-Lev delves beneath the headlines to tell a modern American parable of guilt, redemption, and identity.

Big Fan January 18, 2009 Paul Aufiero, a 35-year-old parking-garage attendant from Staten Island, is the self-described “world’s biggest New York Giants fan”. One night, Paul and his best friend Sal spot Giants star linebacker Quantrell Bishop at a gas station and decide to follow him. At a strip club Paul cautiously decides to approach him but the chance encounter brings Paul’s world crashing down around him.

The Hurricane September 17, 1999 The story of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a boxer wrongly imprisoned for murder, and the people who aided in his fight to prove his innocence.

Best Sports Movies 81-90 Downhill Racer November 6, 1969 An ambitious young skier, determined to break all existing records, is contemptuous of the teamwork advocated by the US coach when they go to Europe for the Olympics.

Slap Shot February 25, 1977 To build up attendance at their games, the management of a struggling minor-league hockey team signs up the Hanson Brothers, three hard-charging players whose job is to demolish the opposition.

The Rookie March 25, 2002 Jim Morris never made it out of the minor leagues before a shoulder injury ended his pitching career twelve years ago. Now a married-with-children high-school chemistry teacher and baseball coach in Texas, Jim’s team makes a deal with him: if they win the district championship, Jim will try out with a major-league organization. The bet proves incentive enough for the team, and they go from worst to first, making it to state for the first time in the history of the school. Jim, forced to live up to his end of the deal, is nearly laughed off the try-out field—until he gets onto the mound, where he confounds the scouts (and himself) by clocking successive 98 mph fastballs, good enough for a minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Jim’s still got a lot of pitches to throw before he makes it to The Show, but with his big-league dreams revived, there’s no telling where he could go.

Looking for Eric May 27, 2009 A man trying to put his life back on track gets some advice from an unexpected benefactor (the ex-footballer Eric Cantona) in this comedy-drama from acclaimed British director Ken Loach.

The Other Dream Team September 28, 2012 The incredible story of the 1992 Lithuanian basketball team, whose athletes struggled under Soviet rule, became symbols of Lithuania’s independence movement, and – with help from the Grateful Dead – triumphed at the Barcelona Olympics.

Cinderella Man June 2, 2005 The true story of boxer Jim Braddock who, in the 1920s following his retirement, makes a surprise comeback in order to get him and his family out of a socially poor state.

Love & Basketball April 21, 2000 Quincy McCall and Monica Wright grew up in the same neighborhood and have known each other since childhood. As they grow into adulthood, they fall in love, but they also share another all-consuming passion: basketball. As Quincy and Monica struggle to make their relationship work, they follow separate career paths though high school and college basketball and, they hope, into stardom in big-league professional ball.

Friday Night Lights October 8, 2004 A small, turbulent town in Texas obsesses over their high school football team to an unhealthy degree. When the star tailback, Boobie Miles, is seriously injured during the first game of the season, all hope is lost, and the town’s dormant social problems begin to flare up. It is left to the inspiring abilities of new coach Gary Gaines to instill in the other team members — and, by proxy, the town itself — a sense of self-respect and honor.

The Armstrong Lie September 8, 2013 In 2009, Alex Gibney was hired to make a film about Lance Armstrong’s comeback to cycling. The project was shelved when the doping scandal erupted, and re-opened after Armstrong’s confession. The Armstrong Lie picks up in 2013 and presents a riveting, insider’s view of the unraveling of one of the most extraordinary stories in the history of sports. As Lance Armstrong says himself, “I didn’t live a lot of lies, but I lived one big one.”

The World's Fastest Indian October 12, 2005 The life story of New Zealander Burt Munro, who spent years building a 1920 Indian motorcycle—a bike which helped him set the land-speed world record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in 1967.