How to Stream ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Online For Free, Now Streaming on Peacock

This year's Thanksgiving just got a bit more festive as the highly anticipated "Saved by the Bell" reboot just dropped on Peacock.

How to Stream “Saved By The Bell” Reboot For Free

When: Starting November 25th

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock

When Are Episodes of “Saved By The Bell” Released?

Since all ten episodes of the show are already available, you can get your binge on.

Just like other original shows on Peacock, you will need Peacock Premium.

About The “Saved By The Bell” Reboot

The new series follows life after the originals leave Bayside High School, and Zack Morris, who is now governor of California, comes under fire “for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

The new show sees Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins joins the cast as Principal Toddman, alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The “Saved by the Bell” reboot was announced last year when NBCUniversal revealed their plans for Peacock. At the time, the company also announced the streaming service will also be home to “Punky Brewster” and “Battlestar Galactica” reboots.

In April this year, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers got a a first look at the trailer of the new series. It was revealed then that AC Slater is now a gym teacher at Bayside, and both Zack Morris and Jessie Spano’s sons are students at the school.

“Saved By The Bell” Reboot Trailer