How to Stream ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Online and When Is Season 6 Available to Stream?

“Schitt’s Creek” had a stellar night at last night’s Emmy’s. The Dan and Eugene Levy-helmed series became the first show to win in all major comedy categories. If the show’s nine-award sweep at the Emmys has piqued your interests or maybe you just want to revisit the Rose family’s antics, the show is available on a variety of streaming services.

The first five seasons of the show is available for free (with ads) on IMDb TV and CW Seed, on Netflix (without ads), but if you want to stream season six today, it’s available on-demand with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also purchase season six on Prime Video for $16.99.

How to Watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Online

When Will Schitt’s Creek Season 6 Be Available on Netflix?

While there has been no official announcement about when the sixth season will be available on Netflix, the series is believed to be making its way to the streaming service in October, following the previous release model where the show becomes available six months and a day after the original show date.

“Schitt’s Creek” follows the lives of the wealthy Rose family as they are forced to move to the titular city after going broke. Filthy-rich video store magnate Johnny Rose and his family are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup and rebuild their empire from within the rural city limits of their only remaining asset—Schitt’s Creek, a town they once bought as a joke.

The show stars father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as well as Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, and many more. While the series has been a big as evidenced by the Emmys, show creator Dan Levy decided to end it at six seasons, so as to not overstay its welcome.

