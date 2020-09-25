How to Stream SEC Network+ Games Online

With the return of SEC football this weekend, it’s important for fans to know exactly how to stream their favorite teams games. While many SEC games will air on CBS, ESPN, and SEC Network – when there are too many games at the same time, so will be made available on SEC Network+.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Click here to sign-up for a Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App

What Streaming Services Offer SEC Network+?

You can stream SEC Network+ with any Live TV Streaming Service that also offers SEC Network. At $55 a month after a 7-Day Day Free Trial, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best options for streamers. You can also stream it with Sling TV, fuboTV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.