How to Stream Space Jam 2: A New Legacy Online: Get 16% OFF HBO Max

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it’s now available to stream on HBO Max, the same day as it hits theaters. In the sequel to Space Jam, now LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory.

How to Watch Space Jam 2 on HBO Max

Click Here to Sign-Up For HBO Max

Select the Ad-Free Plan

Create Your Account

Once Subscribed, You Can Watch Space Jam 2 Until August 15th

Sign Up Now $14.99 / mo. hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

How Can I Save 16% on HBO Max?

HBO Max recently updated their plans with a big way to save.

If you subscribe to their annual plan, you can get 12 months of HBO Max, which includes “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, for just $150, which is $12.50 a month. That is a 16% savings over the monthly plan $14.99 month.

While you do have to commit to a year, in addition to HBO Max-exclusive content, on the ad-free plan you will get Warner Bros. movies the same day they hit theaters throughout 2021. That means you will be able to stream “The Suicide Squad”, “The Matrix 4”, and “Dune” later this year.

Does ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Cost Extra to Stream on HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’?

You can stream the film on all devices HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay 2).

Can You Stream ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ on with HBO Max in 4K?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be available to stream in 4K and Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Premiere, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube (and Fire Edition TVs), Chromecast Ultra, and select Android TV devices. They have plans to expand support to additional devices and to more content throughout 2021.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max on July 16th, 2021 at 3:01am ET/12:01am PT.

When is ‘Space Jam 2’ Leaving HBO Max?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be leaving HBO Max on August 16th, 2021.

How Many Times Can You Stream ‘Space Jam 2’?

As long as you remain a subscriber of HBO Max, you can continue to stream the movie as many times as you would like.

Can You Download ‘Space Jam 2’ Offline?

If you are a subscriber of HBO Max No Ads Plan, you can download and watch Space Jam: A New Legacy offline.

About ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Welcome to the Jam! LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny and the Tunes in this animated, live-action event.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

Want to stream the original Space Jam? You can check out our full “Space Jam” streaming guide to see where it is currently stream.

“Space Jam 2” Trailer