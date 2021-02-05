How to Stream Super Bowl LV: Bucs vs. Chiefs Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Pandemic or no, COVID is not going to get in the way of the biggest sporting event this year. 2021 is Super Bowl LV, with reigning champion Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) taking on Bruce Arians’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5). You can stream it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

TV: CBS

Pregame shows begin at 11:30 AM ET on CBS, with “That Other Pregame Show”. Then at noon, you can watch NFL Films “Road to the Super Bowl.” At 1pm ET, Tony Romo gives you a behind the scenes look in “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl.” Then from 2pm to 6pm ET, “Super Bowl Today:”will air, followed by the Big Game at 6:30pm ET.

For the second time as an announce team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the Super Bowl, along with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and Rules Analyst Gene Steratore.

Following their victory against the Packers in Green Bay, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ascended the totem pole to the Football Boss Battle of 2021: The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning champions who defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24, advancing to their second straight Super Bowl.

Leading the Buccaneers is star quarterback, Tom Brady, whose ninth Super Bowl appearance has him vying for a seventh ring. The Chiefs have up-and-coming Patrick Mahomes in their corner, however, and the guy’s no slouch. Mahomes was awarded Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player for his performance in 2019-2020, becoming the youngest QB to win the title, and the second African-American to win the award after Doug Williams.

Besides seeing Mahomes and Brady go head to head, Super Bowl 55 is especially groundbreaking for other reasons: If the Chiefs win the game, it will be the first team to repeat since Brady’s Patriots in 2005; an especially promising feather in the cap for Reid and Mahomes, as matching Brady would further signal his rising stardom. If the Buccaneers take home the Lombardi Trophy instead, however, it will also be historic: They would be the first team ever to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

How to Stream Super Bowl LV for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Being the biggest game of 2021, there are plenty of options to stream. For phone and tablet, there's the CBS Sports app, directly on your browser at cbssports.com.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Superbowl 55 Preview

