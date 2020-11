How to Stream Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’

After a surprise announcement yesterday, Taylor Swift’s new special, folklore: the long pond studio sessions is now available to stream on Disney+.

When: Coming Nov. 25

Stream: Watch with subscription to Disney+

The film will feature Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff as well as a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) as they perform and Reveal the stories and secrets behind every song from the Swift’s critically acclaimed album, โ€œfolklore.โ€

The film was shot in upstate New York in September 2020, and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT). Swift and her guests will perform all 17 songs in order of how they appear on the album.

Swift’s special joins some high quality musical content currently available on Disney+. In July, the streaming service added Hamilton to the platform. The film wasn’t supposed to premiere until next October, however, due to the shuttering of theaters due to COVID-19, the company moved it to Disney+ 15 months in advance.

Weeks later, the streaming service also Black is King a visual album written, directed and executive produced by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncรฉ on July 31.