How to Stream Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’

After a surprise announcement yesterday, Taylor Swift’s new special, folklore: the long pond studio sessions is now available to stream on Disney+.

How to Stream Taylor Swift Special

When: Coming Nov. 25

Stream: Watch with subscription to Disney+

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

While Disney+ does not offer a free trial, you can watch the special with their monthly plan with is just $6.99 a month, or their annual plan $69.99 a year (~$5.83 a month). The service is also included in the Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month, which also includes Hulu and ESPN+.

The film will feature Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff as well as a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) as they perform and Reveal the stories and secrets behind every song from the Swift’s critically acclaimed album, “folklore.”

The film was shot in upstate New York in September 2020, and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT). Swift and her guests will perform all 17 songs in order of how they appear on the album.

Swift’s special joins some high quality musical content currently available on Disney+. In July, the streaming service added Hamilton to the platform. The film wasn’t supposed to premiere until next October, however, due to the shuttering of theaters due to COVID-19, the company moved it to Disney+ 15 months in advance.

Weeks later, the streaming service also Black is King a visual album written, directed and executive produced by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé on July 31.