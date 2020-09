How to Stream the 2020 Dream11 IPL on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

The Indian Premier League returns on September 19th with the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians facing the Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have dominated the IPL the last 10 years, with three championships by Chennai and four by Mumbai.

The IPL is one of the most-viewed sporting leagues in the world and if you’re a cord-cutter, it’s simple to live stream every match of the Cricket World Cup. For those in the U.S., you can stream the tournament exclusively on Hotstar for just $50 a year (~$4.16 / month).

Stream 2020 IPL Cricket

When: Starting Saturday, September 19th at 10AM ET

TV: Watch on Hotstar

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Hotstar

Not only will you be able to stream every match of the 2020 Dream11 IPL, you can stream over 100,000 hours of TV and Bollywood movies.

What Devices Can I Stream IPL 2020?

With Hotstar, you can stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Android, iOS, and your computer.

How to Stream Dream11 IPL Live Without Cable

There are multiple nearly 10 major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Live TV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

However, in the U.S., Hotstar is the only service that offers the service. Unfortunately, AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV won’t be streaming the tournament. While Sling TV carries Willow TV, IPL 2020 won’t be available on that channel.

The tournament has shifted to the UAE as a result of of the COVID-19 situation.