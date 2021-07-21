How to Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 4K For Free: Streaming Options, 4K TV Schedule

For the first time in history, NBC Sports will provide coverage of the Olympics Games in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) with High Dynamic Range and Atmos sound. NBC’s Primetime coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be provided in 4K HDR, meaning that this year’s Summer Games content will be the most immersive yet in Olympics broadcasting history.

However, while NBC will provide a feed to distributors not every will carry the Olympics in 4K. We broke down, who will offer it, who won’t, and your best options to stream

What Olympic Content will Be Available in 4K?

NBC will be offering 4K coverage on NBC, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel. That means you will be able to watch most major events on NBC in 4K (some in tape-delay), along with live coverage of Golf (Golf Channel), Tennis (Olympic Channel), and Wrestling (Olympic Channel).

Sports featured in NBC Primetime will include Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field, Beach Volleyball and more.

What Streaming Services Will Stream Olympics in 4K?

Can You Stream The Olympics in 4K on Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling or AT&T TV?

The only Live TV Streaming Service that will offer Olympic streaming in 4K at no extra charge is fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. They will offer events on Olympic Channel and Golf Channel in 4K in all markets, along with NBC coverage for subscribers in select markets: New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX, and Boston, MA (Manchester, NH).

To stream in 4K, you will need a compatible device like Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra/Roku Streaming Stick+, Amazon Fire TV 4K, or Chromecast with Google TV.

If you don’t live in one of those markets, your only other option is YouTube TV. They will offer 4K coverage as part of their “4K Plus” Add-On, which is available for $19.99 a month (after a 30-Day Free Trial). They will stream events on your local NBC affiliate in all markets, along with those on Golf Channel and Olympic Channel.

To stream in 4K, you will need a compatible device like Apple TV 4K (only 2021 model), Roku Ultra/Roku Streaming Stick+, Amazon Fire TV 4K, or Chromecast with Google TV.

You won’t be able to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 4K on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV. But, if you want an inexpensive way to watch the Olympics in HD, Sling TV is offering your first month for just $10. With that you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC (+$6), and Olympic & Golf Channel (+$11).

Can You Stream the Olympics in 4K on Peacock?

Unfortunately, Peacock won’t be offering the Olympics in 4K. They will be offering free HD coverage of Gymnastics and Track & Field. If you upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month, you will also be able to stream the Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Team USA.

Can You Stream the Olympics in 4K on NBC Sports App or NBCOlympics Website?

Unfortunately, NBC Sports App or NBC Olympics Website, which can be authenticated with your TV Everywhere credentials - won’t offer 4K coverage of the Olympics. If you have a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, you will be able use your TV Everywhere credentials to unlock free streaming in HD.

What Cable and Satellite Services Will Stream Olympics in 4K?

Depending on your your cable or satellite provider, you will be able to watch select Olympic Coverage in 4K. Comcast customers in nearly every market will be able to watch the opening ceremony and NBC Primetime coverage in 4K. To do that you will need their Xfinity X1 set-top box, it won’t work on Xfinity Flex.

Those with Altice (Optimum and Suddenlink) in New York and Fios TV in New York and Philadelphia, will also get that same coverage.

All those providers will also offer live coverage in UHD of Olympic Golf via Golf Channel, plus Tennis and Wrestling Coverage on Olympic Channel.

Can You Stream the Olympics in 4K on DirecTV or Dish?

DirecTV will be airing Golf Channel and Olympic Channel 4K Coverage, as well as a re-air of each evening’s NBC Prime Time show the following day at 2pm ET. To stream it, you can watch it on Channel 105 on your DirecTV set-top box.

DISH will be offering the Golf Channel in 4K HDR and the Olympics Channel in 4K HDR. These will be accessible in the usual 4K channel slot at 540 as well as in an Olympics-centralized channel location at 148.

What is the 4K Olympics TV Schedule?