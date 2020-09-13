How to Stream the 2020 US Open Men’s Final Live Online

After quite the scandalous run, the U.S. Open wraps its 2020 matches with the men’s finals tomorrow night. The match will see #2 seed Dominic Thiem faceoff against #5 Alexander Zverev in a tournament run that has been unconventional, to say the least. The match will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2020 U.S. Open Men’s Final

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $55 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

This year’s men’s slate came without the usual high-visibility players. Though the U.S. Tennis Association decided to continue with the tournament under strict orders, Rafael Nadal decided to sit out, citing concerns over the fact that COVID-19 was still at large. Roger Federer was also forced to sit out this year’s competition due to two knee surgeries.

Of the biggest names in the sport, Novak Djokovic was the only one left playing, but his run for the title was cut short after he was defaulted out of the competition fo hitting a lineswoman with a ball.

Now, Zverev and Thiem have their chance at winning the coveted Grand Slam title for the first time.

Number two seed Dominic Thiem has had a stellar run. The Austrian player had dropped only one set leading into the semifinals on Friday. After facing off with heavy competitors such as Marin Cilic, Jaume Munar and Felix Auger Aliassime, Thiem has become the first Austrian player to make the U.S. Open Men’s Final.

Alexander Zverev’s road to the finals hasn’t exactly been straight and narrow. For one, going into the semifinals, “Four of Zverev’s five matches had gone to four sets, and all of them were 1-1 after two,” stated Bleacher Report. “He dropped the first set in two of those matches, including a 6-1 result against Borna Coric in the quarterfinals. Zverev won the next two sets against Coric via tiebreaker before taking home the fourth set, 6-3.”

How to Stream the 2020 U.S. Open Men’s Final Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 U.S. Open Men’s Final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options