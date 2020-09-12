How to Stream the 2020 US Open Women’s Final Live Online

The U.S. Open women’s tournament is winding down as Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka are the last two standing. The women will face off in this year’s final, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, NY. The match will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2.

How to Watch the 2020 U.S. Open Women’s Final

When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Victoria Azarenka comes into the final with a big notch of confidence after having beat Serena Williams. The Belarus native beat out Williams in three sets during their match up at the semifinals. Now, Azarenka is looking to snag her first Grand Title in seven years.

“It’s been seven years? That’s my favorite number. I guess that’s meant to be. I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she told FOX News. Azarenka’s last grand title streak happened years back, when she won Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and fell to Williams in the U.S. Open finals both years.

While Azarenka may have beat the toughest competitor to ever play the game, she still has her work cut out for her when she faces off with Naomi Osaka. The 22-year-old Haitian-Japanese champion has been deemed as the heir apparent to Williams. She comes into the match after having beat Jennifer Brady is three sets in the semifinals as well. In her last bout to the U.S. Open back in 2018, Osaka won the championship over Serena Williams.

