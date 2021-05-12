How to Stream the 2021 NFL Schedule Release Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 12

Following countless hours of free agency programming, the draft combine, the NFL Draft itself, and speculation about where Aaron Rodgers is going to wind up, we’re getting that much closer to the start of the NFL season with the release of the 2021 NFL Schedule. We already know who’s playing who — including the matchups in the new 17th game — but when will those games be played and on which networks will the prime matchups be broadcast? We’ll find out tonight on NFL Network and ESPN2.

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Schedule Release On Streaming

When: Wednesday, May 12 at 8 PM EST

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also watch using fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV, TV Anywhere credentials on the ESPN App, ESPN+, and by heading to NFL.com or the NFL app.

ESPN will have a few different viewing options for fans to check out:

ESPN2’s SportsCenter Special: 2021 NFL Schedule Release examines the key pressure points for teams throughout the season, as well as can’t-miss games in every week of the 2021 campaign. This show will be led by the “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick. This feed will also be available on ESPN+.

2021 NFL Schedule Release examines the key pressure points for teams throughout the season, as well as can’t-miss games in every week of the 2021 campaign. This show will be led by the “Monday Night Football” team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick. This feed will also be available on ESPN+. ESPN+’s Between the Lines: NFL Schedule Release will explore weekly and season-long team and player projections, from both an odds and fantasy football angle, and the impact the 2021 schedule has on potential team and player results. This Bristol/Las-Vegas split production will feature hosts and talent from ESPN’s “Daily Wager” and “Fantasy Football Now.”

NFL Schedule Release will explore weekly and season-long team and player projections, from both an odds and fantasy football angle, and the impact the 2021 schedule has on potential team and player results. This Bristol/Las-Vegas split production will feature hosts and talent from ESPN’s “Daily Wager” and “Fantasy Football Now.” ESPN App and digital/social channels: “SportsNation” provides an instant reaction to the NFL schedule from multiple personalities. Fans will also hear from ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters about specific schedules for the team each covers.

Not to be outdone, the NFL Network will also have multiple feeds to provide in-depth coverage of the schedule release:

NFL Network’s coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release ‘21, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. It will be anchored by Rich Eisen and his “NFL GameDay Morning cohorts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with analyst Colleen Wolfe.

Additional coverage on Schedule Release ‘21 is provided by Cynthia Frelund and Joe Thomas, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:

Judy Battista’s biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule

Cynthia Frelund’s win projections for all 32 teams

Around the NFL’s Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules

Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games

There’s plenty of football coverage to go around, so enjoy — we’re one landmark occasion closer to the start of NFL football. Next stop — the Hall of Fame game.