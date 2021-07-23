How to Stream the 2021 NHL Draft Live Online For Free Without Cable: Live Stream, TV Channels, Draft Order

Normally scheduled for June, the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually from the NHL Network Studios in New Jersey. After a shocking two part NHL Draft Lottery, the Buffalo Sabres will be picking first overall. The first round will be aired on ESPN2 on July 23rd, 2021 starting at 8pm ET. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2020 NHL Draft

When: Begins Friday, July 23rd at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 (1st Round) / NHL Network (2nd-7th Round)

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While the first round will air on ESPN2, the 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, July 24th.

Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Pack, which is available for just $21 for your first month.

The Sabres are expected to select Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top-overall picked. The newly anointed Seattle Kraken, who moved up a spot, are likely to pick Michigan center Matthew Beniers or Swedish winger William Eklund. Other players expected to go early are Luke Hughes, the brother of former first overall pick Jack Hughes, along with Brandt Clarke, Dylan Guenther, Mason McTavish, Simon Edvinsson, Kent Johnson, and Cole Sillinger.

Hosted by ESPN’s John Buccigross and joined by Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond and ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan will also be featured throughout the coverage.

How to Stream the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

You can stream the 2021 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both ESPN2 and NHL Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 NHL Draft Order (First Round)

Buffalo Sabres Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators Forfeited pick (Arizona) Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers St. Louis Blues Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals) Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets (from Toronto Maple Leafs) Minnesota Wild (from Pittsburgh Penguins) Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche New Jersey Devils (from New York Islanders) Vegas Golden Knights Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets (from Tampa Bay Lightning)