How to Stream the 2021 NHL Draft Live Online For Free Without Cable: Live Stream, TV Channels, Draft Order

Jason Gurwin

Normally scheduled for June, the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually from the NHL Network Studios in New Jersey. After a shocking two part NHL Draft Lottery, the Buffalo Sabres will be picking first overall. The first round will be aired on ESPN2 on July 23rd, 2021 starting at 8pm ET. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

While the first round will air on ESPN2, the 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, July 24th.

Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Pack, which is available for just $21 for your first month.

The Sabres are expected to select Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top-overall picked. The newly anointed Seattle Kraken, who moved up a spot, are likely to pick Michigan center Matthew Beniers or Swedish winger William Eklund. Other players expected to go early are Luke Hughes, the brother of former first overall pick Jack Hughes, along with Brandt Clarke, Dylan Guenther, Mason McTavish, Simon Edvinsson, Kent Johnson, and Cole Sillinger.

Hosted by ESPN’s John Buccigross and joined by Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond and ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan will also be featured throughout the coverage.

You can stream the 2021 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both ESPN2 and NHL Network.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN2 and NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 NHL Draft Order (First Round)

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Seattle Kraken
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. New Jersey Devils
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. Los Angeles Kings
  9. Vancouver Canucks
  10. Ottawa Senators
  11. Forfeited pick (Arizona)
  12. Chicago Blackhawks
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. St. Louis Blues
  18. Winnipeg Jets
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. Edmonton Oilers
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals)
  24. Florida Panthers
  25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Toronto Maple Leafs)
  26. Minnesota Wild (from Pittsburgh Penguins)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Colorado Avalanche
  29. New Jersey Devils (from New York Islanders)
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Montreal Canadiens
  32. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

2021 NHL Draft Preview

