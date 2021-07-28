How to Stream the 2021 NHL Free Agent Frenzy Online Without Cable

NHL Free Agency is here and with teams angling to overhaul their roster, this is their chance to add to their team. Teams can start reaching deals with players at 12pm to set-up their rosters for the 2021-22 NHL Season. In the U.S., you can stream TSN’s coverage of Free Agent Frenzy with a subscription to ESPN+.

If you sign-up for their annual plan ($59.99), you will save $10 ahead of a price increase next month and be able to stream every NHL.TV next season, which includes out-of-market game, and is now part of ESPN+ at no extra charge.

How to Watch 2021 NHL Free Agent Frenzy

When: Begins Wednesday, July 28th at 11am ET

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+

Kicking off the official NHL free agency period, TSN’s annual, seven-hour Free Agent Frenzy special, breaking down NHL signings throughout the day, will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 28, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

After resigning with the Avs, the biggest free agent, Gabriel Landeskog is off the board. But, between Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton, Leafs’ Zach Hyman, Avs’ Phillip Grubauer, Oilers’ Tyson Barrie, and Canadiens’ Phillip Danault, there are still big names to be had.

The show will be hosted by James Duthie, with Free Agent Breaker Panel of Gord Miller, Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, and Pierre LeBrun. They will have instant analysis from Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, and Dave Poulin , and a goalie panel of Gino Reda, Jamie McLennan, Martin Biron, and Kevin Weekes.

Live TV Streaming Option