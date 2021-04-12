 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

The NHL Trade Deadline is here and with teams angling for a deep playoff run, this is their last chance to add to their team. Teams have until April 12th at 3pm to make their final trades to sure up their team for the 2021 NHL Season. In the U.S., you can stream coverage from both SportsNet and TSN all-day long, but you will need different services to stream the coverage.

How to Watch 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

  • When: Begins Monday, April 12th at 12pm ET
  • TV: NHL Network/ESPN2/ESPN+
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Beginning Monday, April 12 at 8 a.m. ET, TSN’s leading team of hockey insiders and experts provide breaking TRADECENTRE news and analysis throughout a full day of coverage from Canada’s Sports Leader. ESPN+ will stream the entire TRADECENTRE coverage, while ESPN2 will simulcast from 2-4 p.m.

SportsNet will air their NHL Trade Deadline coverage on NHL Network starting at 12pm ET. Jeff Marek and David Amber will host, with insiders Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston.

How to Stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

You can stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch the entire coverage on SportsNet, you will need NHL Network, while TSN will stream their coverage on ESPN2. Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99$5.99
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		--
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NHL Network and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $5.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

NHL Draft Preview

