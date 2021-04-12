How to Stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline Online Without Cable

The NHL Trade Deadline is here and with teams angling for a deep playoff run, this is their last chance to add to their team. Teams have until April 12th at 3pm to make their final trades to sure up their team for the 2021 NHL Season. In the U.S., you can stream coverage from both SportsNet and TSN all-day long, but you will need different services to stream the coverage.

How to Watch 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

When: Begins Monday, April 12th at 12pm ET

TV: NHL Network/ESPN2/ESPN+

Beginning Monday, April 12 at 8 a.m. ET, TSN’s leading team of hockey insiders and experts provide breaking TRADECENTRE news and analysis throughout a full day of coverage from Canada’s Sports Leader. ESPN+ will stream the entire TRADECENTRE coverage, while ESPN2 will simulcast from 2-4 p.m.

SportsNet will air their NHL Trade Deadline coverage on NHL Network starting at 12pm ET. Jeff Marek and David Amber will host, with insiders Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston.

How to Stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

You can stream the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch the entire coverage on SportsNet, you will need NHL Network, while TSN will stream their coverage on ESPN2. Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV.

2020 NHL Draft Order (First Round)

NY Rangers Los Angeles Ottawa (from SJS) Detroit Ottawa Anaheim New Jersey Buffalo Minnesota Winnipeg Nashville Florida Carolina (from TOR) Edmonton Toronto (from PIT) Montreal Chicago New Jersey (from ARI) Calgary New Jersey (from VAN via TBL) Columbus NY Rangers (from CAR) Philadelphia Washington Colorado St. Louis Anaheim (from BOS) Ottawa (from NYI) Vegas Dallas San Jose (from TBL)