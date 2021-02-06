How to Stream the 2021 Puppy Bowl Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Mahomes … all very important for the 2021 Super Bowl. That’s not what we’re here to talk about, however.

There’s another event that’s taking place the day of the Super Bowl that you won’t want to miss: This year’s ultimate showdown of fluffiness and cuddliness that is the Puppy Bowl, which can be streamed Feb. 7th at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Puppy Bowl XVII

The three-hour battle between Team Ruff and Team Fluff as they duke it out for your affections (and also raise awareness for adoptions) will also stream on discovery+. The event is hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Pandemics won’t stop the seventeenth annual Puppy Bowl from reaching your living room and delivering bundles of joyful canine conquests. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, the Puppy Bowl features 70 puppies from 22 shelters zipping around a tiny football stadium of their own. Puppy cheerleaders root for success as points are (loosely) scored upon delivering chew toys to the end zone. Which end zone? Doesn’t really matter.

The stakes are large in this event, with fouls being called for “pancaking the pup” or for excessive naps on the field. It’s a rough-and-tumble sport, to be sure, and chaotic cuteness is the name of the game. Featured dogs are, of course, up for grabs, with the event holding a well-deserved rate of 100% adoption for any participating pups. More information on how to adopt your favorite dog will be provided during the broadcast, but you can check out the rosters for Team Ruff and Team Fluff in their respective links.

How to Stream the 2021 Puppy Bowl live for Free

The Puppy Bowl “kicks off” at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, a little over four hours before the 55th Super Bowl. The event can be live-streamed on Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV, as well as discovery+.

