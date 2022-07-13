How to Stream the 2022 NHL Free Agent Frenzy Online Without Cable

NHL Free Agency is here and with teams angling to overhaul their roster, this is their chance to add to their team. Teams can start reaching deals with players at 12pm to set-up their rosters for the 2022-23 NHL Season. In the U.S., you can stream ESPN + TSN’s coverage of Free Agent Frenzy with a subscription to ESPN+.

If you sign-up for their annual plan ($69.99), you will be able to stream every out-of-market NHL game next season, which is now part of ESPN+ at no extra charge.

How to Watch 2022 NHL Free Agent Frenzy

When: Begins Wednesday, July 13th at 12pm ET

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+

Kicking off the official NHL free agency period, The Point: Free Agency Special will cover all of the free agency signings across the NHL. After The Point concludes, ESPN+ will air TSN’s Free Agent Frenzy.

The Point: Free Agency Special will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ on Wednesday, July 13, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Then from 2 to 6pm, ESPN+ will simulcast TSN’s annual, seven-hour Free Agent Frenzy special, breaking down NHL signings throughout the day.

ESPN’s final NHL studio show before the fall will be hosted by John Buccigross, who will be joined by Brian Boucher, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes and Rick DiPietro from Bristol.

TSN’s Free Agent Frenzy show on ESPN+ will be hosted by James Duthie, with Free Agent Breaker Panel of Gord Miller, Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, and Pierre LeBrun. They will have instant analysis from Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, and Dave Poulin , and a goalie panel of Gino Reda, Jamie McLennan, Martin Biron, and Kevin Weekes.

With Kris Letting, Evgeni Malkin, and Evander Kane off-the-board, there are still big names to be had like Johnny Gaudreau, who is the biggest unrestricted free agent in years. Teams will also be vying for Stanley Cup Champion Nazim Kadri and Claude Giroux.

Live TV Streaming Option