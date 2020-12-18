How to Stream the GGG vs. Szeremeta PPV Fight Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) returns to the ring after defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko over a year ago, against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KO).

The good news for cord-cutters, is that you can live stream GGG/Kamil Szeremeta online even if you don’t have cable by streaming the fight on DAZN.

GGG VS. Kamil Szeremeta Live Stream

Date: December 18th, 5pm ET (Main Event: 7pm ET)

Location: Hollywood, FL

How to Stream: DAZN ($19.99/mo / $99.99/yr) Sign up Now $19.99 / month dazn.com

How Much Does The GGG vs. Szeremeta Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch the GGG/Szeremeta match for DAZN for $19.99/month, or $99.99/Year ($8.33/month). No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

You will also be able to stream tomorrow’s Canelo vs. Smith fight with your subscription.

The main card is expected to start at 5PM ET, with the main event around 7pm ET.

About GGG VS. Kamil Szeremeta Fight

IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has history within his sights as he fights Kamil Szeremeta. GGG has not fought since battling past Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2019, but a win over the Polish challenger would give him a record-breaking 21st title defense at 160lbs, overhauling the mark he currently shares with boxing icon Bernard Hopkins.

Where is GGG vs. Szeremeta Fight?

The boxing match will take place in Hollywood, FL.

DAZN marks a major change in the boxing landscape, where its biggest stars traditionally fought on pay-per-view. Now, sports fans can view PPV quality fights for a low monthly subscription cost. DAZN, which launched in the U.S. in September, previously announced deals to bring 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas.

GGG/Szeremeta Fight Card

Gennadiy Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KO) vs Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KO)

Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KO) vs Carlos Gongora (18-0, 13 KO)

Hyun Mi Choi (17-0-1, 4 KO) vs Calista Silgado (19-11-3, 14 KO)

John Ryder (28-5, 16 KO) vs Mike Guy (12-5-1, 5 KO)

Reshat Mati (8-0, 6 KO) vs Dennis Okoth (4-4-1, 2 KO)

Jalan Walker (6-0, 6 KO) vs Diuhl Olguin (14-15-4, 9 KO)

GGG/Szeremeta Trailer