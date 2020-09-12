How to Stream the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Live For Free Online

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Two bitter rivals will face each other to open the season, with the Vikings facing a familiar face in QB Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are hoping that Kirk Cousins will bounce back after a lackluster season with the Vikings last year.

The two teams have a strong defense, but expect the Vikings to use Yannick Ngakoue to put pressure on Rodgers.

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

With one of these services you can stream the game on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Live Stream