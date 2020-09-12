How to Stream the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Live For Free Online
On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
- When: Sunday, September 13th @ 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Two bitter rivals will face each other to open the season, with the Vikings facing a familiar face in QB Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are hoping that Kirk Cousins will bounce back after a lackluster season with the Vikings last year.
The two teams have a strong defense, but expect the Vikings to use Yannick Ngakoue to put pressure on Rodgers.
You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW.
With one of these services you can stream the game on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.
