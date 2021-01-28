How to Stream “The Little Things” At Home, Without Going to Theaters

The Little Things starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, revolves around a Kern County deputy and a Los Angeles detective as they clash during a serial killer investigation. While the movie hits theaters on Friday, January 29th, you will be able to stream it same day on HBO Max.

How to Stream The Little Things

When: Starting January 29 at 12:01am PT

TV: HBO/HBO Max

Stream: Watch with Subscription to HBO Max

The neo-noir psychological thriller is so dark that Stephen Spielberg turned down the opportunity to direct it back in 1993.

At its heart, The Little Things is a crime drama whose mysteries begin to unravel the deeper our protagonist (Washington) loses himself in the case. Joe “Deke” Deacon has left the detective life after a similar serial killer case tore into his personal life. Still a veteran of the trade, when Deke finds up-and-coming detective Jim Baxter (Malek) treading familiar ground, he can’t help but get trapped in the routine. Goaded by the edgy Albert Sparma (Leto), the mystery involves into a cat-and-mouse game with a twist reveal.

The highlight of the film is Washington’s portrayal of Deke - a detective who’s fallen into the mire of life-consuming career before, and still lets it happen a second time, all while cautioning Baxter not to follow in his footsteps. It’s the nuances in Washington’s performance that give depth to what might otherwise be an overplayed archetype. The ‘gloomy veteran detective’ strikes on a much more personal level when we see the damage it’s done to his psyche through his eyes.

What Time is The Little Things Available?

The Little Things will be available to stream on January 29th at 3am ET / 12am PT.

Can You Stream The Little Things For Free with HBO Max?

The Little Things is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge.

If you are not a subscriber, unfortunately HBO Max no longer directly offers a free trial. For a limited time, they are offering 20% OFF your first 6 months of HBO Max.

In addition to The Little Things, WarnerMedia will also be adding a host of heavy hitters to the platform next year. Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Matrix 4 will be among those that premiere on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters come 2021.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, but it is available for 20% OFF your first 6 months meaning you can stream for just $11.66 a month. With your HBO Max subscription, you can watch The Little Things without going to theaters.

On What Devices Can I Stream The Little Things?

You can stream the film on all devices HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV (2016+ via Cast or AirPlay2).

The best part is, WarnerMedia recently signed deals to bring HBO Max to Amazon Fire TVs and Roku devices, so you can access the movie there as well.

Is The Little Things Available in 4K?

Yes. In anticipation of the film’s release, HBO Max finally added the ability to stream in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“The Little Things” will be available to stream in 4K and Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube (and Fire Edition TVs), Chromecast Ultra, Roku, and select Android TV devices.

How Many Times Can I Stream The Little Things?

The Little Things will remain available to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. for one month. The film will depart the service on March 1st, 2021. However, you can stream the movie as many times as you wish until then.

Can You Watch The Little Things Offline?

Just like the rest of the HBO Max catalog, you can download and stream The Little Things on all your linked devices.

The Little Things Trailer

How to Stream The Little Things on HBO For Free

Get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max

