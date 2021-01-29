How to Stream ‘The Little Things’ For Free

‘The Little Things’ is now available on HBO Max, the same day as it hits theaters. But for those that thought they were going to be able to watch directly from HBO Max with a Free Trial, unfortunately you’re out-of-luck. The free trial was discontinued last month, but you can still get one if sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

Once you're subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max

While it’s not exactly a free trial, for a limited time you can get 6 months of HBO Max for just $69.99 ($11.66 / mo.) which is more than a 20% savings.

How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal

The deal is available to new and returning subscribers. You will save over 20% for 6 months when you prepay $69.99 (normally $89.99).

Starting with last month’s release of Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max will offer every new Warner Bros. movie in 2021 the same day it hits theaters, at no extra cost. Next month with bring “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Tom & Jerry.” Also, on the slate are major films like “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Dune” and “Matrix 4.”