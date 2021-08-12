How to Stream the MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ Game in 4K For Free

If you want to stream the 2021 Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and White Sox in 4K, you’re in luck.

Fox Sports will deliver the 2021 battle between Field of Dreams Game in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game in 4K

When: Thursday, August 12 at 7 PM ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

While YouTube TV recently launched their $19.99 a month “4K Plus Add-on”, you won’t actually need it to watch the Yankees/White Sox on Fox in 4K — even if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Fox Sports App is available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

The network delivers the game in 4K HDR, employing multiple aerial production drones for the first time ever at an MLB game. As part of an arsenal of nearly 40 cameras, four cinematic Super SloMo cameras, a pair of “Megalodons” and a Flycam capable of traveling between the movie set and primary field highlight the lineup. The network also uses more than 50 microphones, including multiple mics buried in the MLB field and one in each base, to capture the sounds of this historic game.

Leading up to the event, studio host Kevin Burkhardt is joined by World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez, World Series champion and 10-time All-Star David Ortiz and Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star Frank Thomas for a full one-hour pregame show live from location at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Stream The MLB Field of Dreams Game in 4K for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Field of Dreams Game live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options