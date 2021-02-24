How to Stream the ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, & Mobile

80’s kids, rejoice! All 10 episodes of the revival of the beloved sitcom ‘Punky Brewster’ are set to drop Thursday, February 25th on Peacock. Join grown-up Punky experiencing life as an adult and mother of three as she attempts to kick her life into motion.

How to Stream ‘Punky Brewster’ on Peacock

When: Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12:01 am PT

In the original series that aired in 1984, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) was a radiant adolescent being raised by her foster dad. The revival jumps forward to a recently-divorced Punky meeting a foster child, Izzy (Quinn Copeland), who reminds Punky of her younger self. Punky’s best friend Cherie is played by the original cast member Cherie Johnson, along with Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Since the 1984 series appealed to kids but also dealt with difficult issues, you can expect the reboot to follow suit. When colorful and quirky Punky Brewster was growing up, she dealt with intense challenges, such as being abandoned by her parents. The show also tackled topics like drugs, the Challenger space shuttle tragedy and its aftermath, and even the morbid consequences of being trapped inside a refrigerator.

If you are in for a ride down memory lane, you can find the original four seasons of ‘Punky Brewster’ already on Peacock.

On What Devices Can I Stream the ‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot?

You can stream ‘Punky Brewster’ on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Android, iOS.

