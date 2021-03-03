How To Watch ‘The SpongeBob Movie: On the Run’ For Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

‘The SpongeBob Movie: On the Run’ was released internationally last year, but will finally premiere in the U.S. on Thursday, March 4 as part of the launch of Paramount+. You can stream it with your Paramount+ subscription, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. But, if you subscribe by midnight, you can 50% OFF an entire year of Paramount+.

How to Stream ‘The SpongeBob Movie: On the Run’ on Paramount+

When: Available Thursday, March 4th at 12:01AM PT

Where: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with Paramount+

The goofy movie follows SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his best friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) as they try to save Gary the snail after he’s been kidnapped and held hostage by King Poseidon. Unlike previous SpongeBob movies, this is a live-action computer-animated escapade compared to traditional animation.

The SpongeBob franchise is Nickelodeon’s most popular cartoon, which lent itself to huge media opportunities such as video games and comic books. However, the most successful occasions have been in film. The two previous SpongeBob movies were critical and financial triumphs: 2004’s ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’ and ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water’ from 2015.

If you’ve been a long-time follower of the ocean adventures, then you’ll be thrilled to know that the first-ever spinoff series ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,’ will also drop on Paramount+ on March 4th.

On What Devices Can I Stream The SpongeBob Movie: On the Run?

You can stream ‘The SpongeBob Movie: On the Run’ on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iPhone, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablet