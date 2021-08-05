How to Stream the ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Finale Online: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

After a jam packed season, the “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season finale is coming to Disney+. Part 1 of the two-part finale of Season 1 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will be available to stream tonight at midnight (PST), only with a subscription to Disney+.

When: Friday, August 6th at 12:01AM PT / 3:00 a.m. ET

And while the season may be over, Disney+ announced the second season of the critically acclaimed animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will launch in 2022.

Acting as both a sequel and a spin off to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows Clone Force 99, a group of genetically mutated clone troopers as they embark on deadly adventures in the wake of the Clone Wars. Each member of the Bad Batch possesses a single, highly enhanced skill making them a formidable team when it comes to accomplishing missions only entrusted to the most elite troops.

The Bad Batch May 4, 2021 The ‘Bad Batch’ of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars.

Stephen Stanton reprises his “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” role as the voice of perennial villain Admiral Tarkin. The series cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Ness Batista, Ming-Na Wen, Noshir Dalal, Andrew Kishino, and more.

The series is created by Dave Filoni, whose previous work includes fan favorite “Star Wars Rebels” and the critically acclaimed “The Mandalorian.”

Jumping into good company thanks to the platform’s exclusive rights to the entirety of the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will find itself beside other animated series like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” as well as classic favorites like “The Empire Strikes Back.”

According to Disney, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” finale will be on August 6th.

