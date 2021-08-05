 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Suicide Squad HBO Max

How to Stream ‘The Suicide Squad’ Online For Free, Without Going to Theaters

Aubrey Meister

The superhero flick The Suicide Squad hits theaters this week, but it’s also available to stream on HBO Max the same day at no additional cost. It’s a sequel to the 2016 DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad. The movie features an all-star cast of super-villains who have been “recruited” to take down an even bigger baddie. You can watch The Suicide Squad starting Thursday evening on HBO Max, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max through Hulu.

How to Watch The Suicide Squad For Free

The Suicide Squad features a star-studded lineup, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stalone, and Viola Davis. The new movie will be available to stream for 31 days following its release date. You can stream the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, as well as other DC Extended Universe movies, on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Suicide Squad. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.