How to Stream ‘The Suicide Squad’ Online For Free, Without Going to Theaters

The superhero flick The Suicide Squad hits theaters this week, but it’s also available to stream on HBO Max the same day at no additional cost. It’s a sequel to the 2016 DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad. The movie features an all-star cast of super-villains who have been “recruited” to take down an even bigger baddie. You can watch The Suicide Squad starting Thursday evening on HBO Max, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max through Hulu.

How to Watch The Suicide Squad For Free

When: Thursday, August 5 at 7:01 pm ET

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

The Suicide Squad features a star-studded lineup, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stalone, and Viola Davis. The new movie will be available to stream for 31 days following its release date. You can stream the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, as well as other DC Extended Universe movies, on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Suicide Squad. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”