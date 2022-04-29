How to Stream the Taylor vs. Serrano PPV Fight Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Get ready to see two of boxing’s most exciting female fighters when the undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor takes on seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano live on DAZN with no extra PPV fee on Saturday, April 30.

Taylor (42-1-1, 30 KOs) will put all four lightweight titles on the line when she faces the dangerous, power-punching Serrano (20-0, 6 KOs) at Madison Square Garden. The match has been dubbed the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Find out who takes home the belts on Saturday, April 30 with a subscription to DAZN.

How to Live Stream Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano On DAZN

When: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET (Main Event: 10:15 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET (Main Event: 10:15 p.m. ET) Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Stream: DAZN ($19.99/mo or $99.99/yr)

Can You Stream Taylor vs. Serrano for Free?

DAZN doesn’t offer a free trial, but unlike traditional PPV, this match is included in your subscription at no extra charge.

How Much Does The Taylor vs. Serrano Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch Taylor vs. Serrano on DAZN for $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year ($8.33/month). The card is expected to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main event around 10:15 p.m. ET.

You will also be able to stream future boxing matches with your DAZN subscription, including the option to purchase the Canelo vs. Bivol fight on May 7.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Taylor vs. Serrano on DAZN?

No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed and no extra fee for the PPV. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

About Taylor vs. Serrano

Katie Taylor is the current pound-for-pound queen of boxing, and her technically gifted style has facilitated her meteoric rise to undisputed lightweight champion. After 12 successful title defenses, her status as the lightweight GOAT will be cemented if she is able to win this super fight. But in “The Real Deal” Amanda Serrano, she faces a seven-division world champion.

With 30 KOs in 42 victories, Serrano has been carving a formidable legacy in her own right. However, only one can be the greatest. Make no mistake, this will be one of the biggest fights that women’s boxing has ever staged.

Where is Taylor vs. Serrano?

The match will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Taylor vs. Serrano Fight Card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world female lightweight titles

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith: Super welterweight

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos: Super middleweight

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena: Flyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez: Welterweight

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston: Light heavyweight

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker: Middleweight title

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis: Women’s featherweight

Taylor vs. Serrano Fight Trailer